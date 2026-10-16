The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code offer gives eligible new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can receive $20 after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Friday's schedule includes Cleveland hosting Tampa Bay in ALCS Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Coastal Carolina welcomes Appalachian State at 8 p.m. ET and Purdue hosts Washington. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Tampa Bay at 1.96x to win, compared with Cleveland at 2.00x. Appalachian State checks in at 1.88x against Coastal Carolina at 2.08x. Purdue is available at 1.63x, while Washington is listed at 2.56x. SportsLine forecasts narrow victories for Tampa Bay and Appalachian State, with Washington defeating Purdue by three points.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Guardians vs. Rays predictions

Cleveland has the ALCS lead thanks to Petey Halpin. His two-run homer off Griffin Jax in the fifth inning gave the Guardians a 3-2 victory Thursday and a 2-1 advantage over Tampa Bay. Gavin Williams struck out nine over five innings, and Cade Smith finished the game after the Rays managed three hits. Cleveland's pitchers have piled up 102 strikeouts through eight postseason games.

Tampa Bay briefly led Thursday on Chandler Simpson's two-run triple, but there wasn't much offense afterward. Nick Martinez could start Game 4 after holding Cleveland scoreless across 13 innings in two regular-season meetings. Neither manager had committed to a starter Thursday, with rain expected Friday. The Rays won five of six against Cleveland during the regular season, although October has been tougher. SportsLine gives Tampa Bay a narrow 4.0-3.6 edge. FanDuel Predicts lists the Rays at 1.96x to win, with the Guardians at 2.00x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State predictions

Coastal Carolina finally delivered a Sun Belt victory last weekend, although the finish at Marshall grew tense. The Chanticleers led 27-0 before holding on for a 27-21 win. Dominic Lee-Knicely rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown, breaking a 70-yard run early in the second half. Ryan Beard's defense also forced six turnovers, giving Coastal Carolina its second victory in six games.

Appalachian State has gone the other direction since opening 3-0. The Mountaineers lost 10-3 to Old Dominion in heavy rain Saturday, producing just 158 yards of offense. Malachi Singleton completed five passes for 72 yards, and App State finished 7-for-27 through the air as a team. That offensive performance puts more pressure on the defense against Lee-Knicely. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Appalachian State victory, while FanDuel Predicts lists the Mountaineers at 1.88x to win and Coastal Carolina at 2.08x. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Purdue vs. Washington predictions

Purdue might've found its offensive answer in former Minnesota running back Fame Ijeboi. He ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns against his former team Saturday, powering a 41-13 victory. Ryan Browne supplied 159 passing yards and another 81 on the ground as the Boilermakers finished with 464 total yards. Purdue is 3-3 after consecutive Big Ten wins.

Washington's conference start has been much rougher. The Huskies fell 41-24 to Iowa, their third consecutive defeat, and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. left with a rib injury. Elijah Brown took over and threw for 251 yards with three touchdowns. The defense, meanwhile, allowed Iowa's Kamari Moulton to rush for 208 yards, a rough lead-in to facing Ijeboi. Brown could start Friday if Williams isn't available. SportsLine forecasts a 26-23 Washington victory, but FanDuel Predicts lists Purdue at 1.63x to win compared with 2.56x for the Huskies. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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