The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Friday's college football schedule starts with Louisville hosting Florida State at 7 p.m. ET before Washington welcomes Iowa and BYU hosts Iowa State. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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FanDuel Predicts lists Louisville at 1.61x to win, compared with Florida State at 2.56x. Washington checks in at 1.69x against Iowa at 2.32x. BYU is at 1.26x, with Iowa State at 4.54x.

Louisville vs. Florida State predictions

Louisville returns home after two straight three-point losses, including a 31-28 setback at NC State in which the Cardinals still produced 485 yards. Lincoln Kienholz has given Jeff Brohm's offense a steady hand, completing 69.1% of his passes with only one interception. Louisville has also produced eight touchdowns of at least 50 yards. Florida State arrives with fresh momentum after blasting Virginia 38-7. Ashton Daniels accounted for five rushing touchdowns in that win, a school record for an FSU quarterback. Ousmane Kromah has added 477 rushing yards with five scores through five games.

The contrast is pretty sharp: Louisville has generated explosive offense but keeps losing close games, while Florida State just delivered its best defensive performance of the season. SportsLine projects Louisville to win 31-23. FanDuel Predicts lists the Cardinals at 1.61x to win, compared with 2.56x for the Seminoles. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Washington vs. Iowa predictions

Washington's 3-2 record hides how close the Huskies are to something better. Jedd Fisch's team has dropped its first two Big Ten games by seven combined points, losing 27-24 to Minnesota and 25-21 at USC. Demond Williams Jr. has thrown for 1,327 yards. His eight touchdown passes come against three interceptions, and he's added 191 yards on the ground. Iowa arrives at 4-1 after Ohio State handed the Hawkeyes their first loss, 31-14. Hank Brown is a game-time decision with a shoulder injury, making Jeremy Hecklinski the likely starter. L.J. Phillips Jr. also returned from an ankle injury last week, giving Iowa another option in the backfield.

This has the feel of a game decided by field position and one late possession. SportsLine predicts Iowa to win 21-20 despite the trip west. FanDuel Predicts lists Washington at 1.69x to win, compared with 2.32x for Iowa. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

BYU vs. Iowa State predictions

BYU is 4-0 after surviving TCU 17-10, but the offense will look different Friday. Star running back LJ Martin is out after suffering a lower-body injury last week, putting more responsibility on Bear Bachmeier. The sophomore has completed 64% of his passes for 704 yards. He has six touchdown passes against one interception, and he's scored four times on the ground. Iowa State enters at 3-2 after a wild 45-42 win over West Virginia. Aiden Flora was the entire show, rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing two scoring passes. He's averaging 8.1 yards per carry this season.

BYU's defense gives the Cougars some insulation, allowing only 14.3 points and 268 yards per game. Iowa State has enough explosiveness to test it, especially with Flora rolling. SportsLine expects BYU to win 32-20. FanDuel Predicts lists the Cougars at 1.26x to win, compared with 4.54x for the Cyclones. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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