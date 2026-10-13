The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Tuesday starts with the Rays hosting the Guardians in ALCS Game 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Jacksonville State hosts FIU at 8 p.m. ET before Thursday night shifts to the NFL, with the Broncos hosting the Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Tampa Bay at 1.76x to win, compared with Cleveland at 2.12x. Jacksonville State checks in at 1.68x against FIU at 2.22x. Denver is at 2.32x, with Seattle at 1.64x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Rays vs. Guardians predictions

Tampa Bay gets an immediate chance to answer after Cleveland flipped ALCS Game 1 late. The Rays led 2-0 through five innings Monday before Chase DeLauter and Patrick Bailey hit solo home runs. Nathaniel Lowe then broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run single in the eighth. The Guardians finished with a 7-3 victory and 14 hits, extending their postseason winning streak to four games. José Ramírez and DeLauter each collected three hits.

Freddy Peralta gets the ball for Tampa Bay in Game 2, while Cleveland answers with Parker Messick. Messick went 12-9 with a 2.56 ERA and 193 strikeouts during the regular season. The Rays had won each of their first three postseason games before Monday's loss. SportsLine gives Tampa Bay a 3.8-3.5 scoring edge. FanDuel Predicts lists the Rays at 1.76x to win, compared with 2.12x for Cleveland. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Jacksonville State vs. FIU predictions

Jacksonville State has settled in after a 1-2 start, winning three straight to reach 4-2. Caden Creel has driven the turnaround. He threw for 311 yards in last week's 27-26 victory at Kennesaw State, then led the late drive that set up Garrison Rippa's 33-yard field goal with 52 seconds left. Creel has 1,423 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. His 405 rushing yards also lead the Gamecocks. Deondre Johnson added 112 receiving yards against Kennesaw State.

FIU comes in at 3-2 after opening Conference USA play with a 22-3 win over New Mexico State. The Panthers didn't allow a touchdown for the second straight game and forced three takeaways. Robert Czeremcha supplied five field goals, tying an FIU single-game record. SportsLine has Jacksonville State winning 28-25. FanDuel Predicts lists the Gamecocks at 1.68x to win, compared with 2.22x for FIU. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions

Denver has a short turnaround after stealing a 23-17 road win from the Chargers with 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points. Bo Nix threw for 123 yards and found Courtland Sutton for the tying touchdown, while J.K. Dobbins ran for 68 yards and a score. The Broncos defense took over late, forcing two fourth-quarter turnovers and finishing with five sacks as Denver moved to 3-2.

Seattle is also 3-2 after a 32-29 home loss to San Francisco that featured four Seahawks turnovers. Sam Darnold threw for 195 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, and he was sacked five times. The quick Thursday trip to Denver puts extra attention on ball security and protection after that rough afternoon. SportsLine has Seattle winning 21-19, even with the game at Empower Field at Mile High. FanDuel Predicts lists the Seahawks at 1.64x to win, compared with 2.32x for the Broncos. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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