The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code offer gives eligible new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can receive a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, starting with their first real-money trade. Thursday begins with Cleveland hosting Tampa Bay in ALCS Game 3 at 1 p.m. ET, a game moved up because of expected rain. Texas State welcomes Colorado State at 8 p.m. before the Broncos host the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Cleveland at 1.81x to win, compared with 2.17x for Tampa Bay. Texas State checks in at 1.19x against Colorado State at 6.25x. Seattle is listed at 1.75x, while Denver is 2.27x. SportsLine sees victories for Tampa Bay and Seattle, with Texas State winning its first conference game.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim your FanDuel Predicts promo here:

Guardians vs. Rays predictions

Cleveland comes home with the American League Championship Series tied 1-1, although Tuesday's 3-1 defeat in Tampa Bay wasn't pretty. Jose Ramirez's fourth-inning error helped the Rays score three unearned runs, and Liam Hicks drove in two with a single. Guardians starter Parker Messick allowed those three runs over five innings, while Chase DeLauter supplied Cleveland's only run with an RBI double. The opener went much better: the Guardians collected 14 hits in a 7-3 victory, with DeLauter homering.

Now Gavin Williams gets the ball for Game 3 against Griffin Jax, who's making his first postseason start. Williams carries a 1.54 ERA this October, with 24 strikeouts, and Cleveland gets three consecutive games at Progressive Field. Tampa Bay won five of six regular-season meetings against the Guardians. SportsLine narrowly favors the Rays, 4.0-3.7. FanDuel Predicts lists Cleveland at 1.81x to win, compared with 2.17x for Tampa Bay. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions

Denver's defense rescued a 23-17 victory against the Chargers last Sunday, forcing three turnovers and collecting five sacks. Two takeaways came in the fourth quarter, helping the Broncos overcome a second-half deficit. Bo Nix threw for 123 yards and found Courtland Sutton for the tying touchdown. J.K. Dobbins added 68 rushing yards and a score, pushing Denver to 3-2 through five games.

Seattle also sits at 3-2 after losing 32-29 to San Francisco. Sam Darnold threw for 195 yards with two interceptions and was sacked five times, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught a touchdown and gained 102 receiving yards. He'll face a Denver secondary missing Pat Surtain II and Talanoa Hufanga, although the Seahawks won't have linebacker Drake Thomas. The Broncos have won both home games this season, but SportsLine sees a 21-19 Seattle victory. FanDuel Predicts lists the Seahawks at 1.75x to win, compared with 2.27x for Denver. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Texas State vs. Colorado State predictions

Texas State's Pac-12 opener ended in a 31-29 loss at San Diego State despite a huge afternoon from Brad Jackson. The quarterback threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, then added 80 rushing yards. The Bobcats piled up 565 total yards across 102 plays, a school FBS record. GJ Kinne's team has lost three games but hasn't had trouble moving the ball lately.

Colorado State also stands at 2-3 after Oregon State steamrolled the Rams 56-26. K'saan Farrar threw for 178 yards in that defeat, and Durell Robinson ran for 117, but Jim Mora's defense surrendered 653 total yards. The Rams were off last weekend after three consecutive defeats. Both newcomers are seeking their first Pac-12 victory, and Thursday is their first football meeting. SportsLine forecasts a 37-26 Texas State win, an 11-point difference. FanDuel Predicts lists the Bobcats at 1.19x to win, compared with 6.25x for the Rams. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

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