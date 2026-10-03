The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Saturday's college football schedule features USC hosting Washington at 7:30 p.m. ET before Rutgers welcomes Indiana at 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee then hosts San Diego in Game 1 of the NLDS at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Rutgers at 16.6x to win, compared with Indiana at 1.05x. USC checks in at 1.31x against Washington at 4x. Milwaukee is at 1.53x, with San Diego at 2.77x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Rutgers vs. Indiana predictions

Indiana brings a 20-game winning streak to Piscataway, but Rutgers enters off its best performance of the season. Lee Beebe Jr. ran for a career-high 203 yards in the Hoosiers' 29-23 win over Northwestern, while quarterback Josh Hoover added the late 1-yard rushing score that put the game away. Rutgers answered its 0-3 start by beating Howard 58-7 behind Antwan Raymond, who rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns. KJ Duff added 131 receiving yards and another score.

Duff has been Rutgers' biggest problem for opposing secondaries, averaging 137.5 receiving yards per game with seven touchdowns. Raymond is averaging 109.3 rushing yards, giving the Scarlet Knights two proven ways to move the ball. Indiana has won 31 games over the past three seasons and gets its first road test here. SportsLine has the Hoosiers winning 38-18. FanDuel Predicts lists Indiana at 1.05x to win, compared with 16.6x for Rutgers. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

USC vs. Washington predictions

USC's offense has rarely stalled this season. Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,499 yards with 14 touchdowns against two interceptions, while the Trojans are averaging 39.8 points and 489.4 yards per game. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt leads the receiving group with 25 catches for 372 yards and three scores. USC is coming off a 41-27 loss to Oregon, but even that game included 326 passing yards from Maiava.

Washington boasts a defense that has kept games in reach. The Huskies are allowing 16.8 points and 289.3 yards per game, with nine sacks and six interceptions through four outings. Demond Williams Jr. also gives the offense a running threat at quarterback and has topped 1,000 career rushing yards. Washington has won three straight in this series, including three of its last four trips to the Coliseum. SportsLine has USC winning 32-20. FanDuel Predicts lists the Trojans at 1.31x to win, compared with 4x for Washington. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Brewers vs. Padres predictions

Milwaukee finally gets back on the field after earning the National League's top seed with a franchise-record 103 wins. The Brewers went 18-6 in September, but San Diego matched that record and then swept Chicago in the Wild Card round. The Padres also swept Milwaukee during an August series, so this matchup arrives with fresh history on both sides.

Jacob Misiorowski starts Game 1 after leading MLB with a 1.80 ERA, 252 strikeouts and a 0.80 WHIP. San Diego counters with Robbie Ray, who finished 13-8 with a 3.59 ERA and owns a 2.82 career ERA against Milwaukee. The Padres have won each of Ray's last three starts. Milwaukee's offense finished first in batting average and on-base percentage, while Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado both homered in San Diego's Wild Card opener. SportsLine has Milwaukee winning 4.5-4.0. FanDuel Predicts lists the Brewers at 1.53x to win, compared with 2.77x for the Padres. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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