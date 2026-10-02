The latest FanDuel Predicts promo code gives new users a chance to earn up to $100 in bonus credits. Users can earn a $20 bonus credit after making a qualifying $1 trade on each of five consecutive days, beginning with their first real-money trade. Friday brings Virginia Tech hosting Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET before Northwestern welcomes Penn State at 8 p.m. ET. Dallas then opens its NHL season at home against St. Louis. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

FanDuel Predicts lists Virginia Tech at 1.78x to win, compared with 2.22x for Pittsburgh. Northwestern checks in at 2.27x against Penn State at 1.75x. Dallas is at 1.56x, with St. Louis at 2.7x.

How to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

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Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh predictions

Friday's first matchup puts two 4-0 teams together at Lane Stadium. Pittsburgh arrives after a 59-0 win over Bucknell in which Mason Heintschel threw for 403 yards and six touchdowns. Heintschel has 1,191 passing yards with 13 touchdowns against one interception through four games. Pitt is averaging 523.8 yards per game. Virginia Tech has been just as productive behind Ethan Grunkemeyer, who has 1,012 passing yards and eight touchdowns while completing 74.3% of his throws. Tech has outscored opponents 173-64.

The contrast comes on the other side of the ball. Pitt is allowing 8.5 points per game, best in the ACC, while the Hokies are scoring 43.3 per contest. The Panthers have also allowed only 53.3 rushing yards per game, and this will be their first road game of the season. SportsLine has Virginia Tech winning 29-24. FanDuel Predicts lists the Hokies at 1.78x to win, compared with 2.22x for Pittsburgh. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code and get up to $100 in bonus credits:

Northwestern vs. Penn State predictions

Northwestern gets the first game at the rebuilt Ryan Field on Friday night. The Wildcats are 2-1 after pushing Indiana deep into the fourth quarter of a 29-23 loss last week. Aidan Chiles threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns, then added a rushing score. Luke Dehnicke supplied seven catches for 140 yards as Northwestern found far more offense after halftime. The Wildcats did allow 271 rushing yards, giving Penn State an area to attack.

Penn State comes in 3-1 after a 24-20 loss to Wisconsin, but its defense created three interceptions and has eight takeaways through four games. The Nittany Lions rank third nationally in three-and-out percentage at 40.8%. Penn State also owns a 16-6 series advantage, though Northwestern won last year's meeting 22-21. SportsLine has Penn State winning 29-23. FanDuel Predicts lists Northwestern at 2.27x to win, compared with 1.75x for Penn State. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code now and score up to $100 in bonus credits:

Stars vs. Blues predictions

Dallas opens the season at home after winning 50 games and finishing second in the Central Division last year. Jason Robertson led the Stars with 96 points, including 45 goals. Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen also return after a first-round playoff exit, giving Dallas plenty of proven scoring around Robertson. Jake Oettinger is back in goal, while Matt Duchene will miss the opener after landing on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

St. Louis arrives with a different look. Alexander Steen begins his first season as general manager, and the Blues added Mason McTavish during the offseason before bringing in Connor McMichael in the deal that sent Jordan Kyrou to Washington. St. Louis went 1-3 against Dallas last season and begins this year with three straight road games. SportsLine has Dallas winning 3.3-3.0 in the opener. FanDuel Predicts lists the Stars at 1.56x to win, compared with 2.7x for St. Louis. Click here to claim the FanDuel Predicts promo code:

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