The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. North Texas hosts Florida Atlantic on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at DATCU Stadium. Both teams enter at 5-2 after victories on Saturday. Kalshi lists North Texas at $0.83 per share to win, compared to $0.18 for FAU to win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured predictions include Florida Atlantic to win—or lose by 13 or fewer points—and fewer than 76.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the Owls' margin outcome at $0.53 per No share, while the lower scoring total is available at $0.52 per No share. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 North Texas victory, a result that fits both selections.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

North Texas vs. FAU preview

North Texas has won four straight, including Saturday's 49-39 victory at Navy. Quarterback Tayven Jackson completed 17 of 23 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Jahiem White supplied 174 rushing yards and two scores, including a 59-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Justin Stevenson caught eight passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. The Mean Green also scored on a punt return and a fumble recovery, giving first-year coach Neal Brown contributions beyond his offense.

Florida Atlantic's latest victory was nearly as wild. The Owls defeated Rice 51-49 after Caden Veltkamp threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Easton Messer scored five times, tying the program record, and returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown. Coach Zach Kittley's offense has produced at least 45 points in three of its last five games. Thursday brings a difficult assignment against another productive passing attack. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

North Texas vs. FAU picks, predictions

Florida Atlantic: To win or lose by 13 or fewer points ($0.53 per share)

To win or lose by 13 or fewer points ($0.53 per share) Combined points: Fewer than 76.5 ($0.52 per share)

FAU to win—or lose by 13 or fewer points ($0.53 per share)

Florida Atlantic's defense has encountered problems against rushing attacks. Army piled up 479 yards on the ground in a 56-24 victory on October 17. Rice followed with 49 points and 608 total yards Saturday, although the Owls escaped with the win. Those performances raise concerns about containing White, who has become a dependable part of North Texas' offense.

The Mean Green have their own defensive questions. Navy rushed for 363 yards Saturday and scored 22 points after halftime, pulling within three before White's long touchdown restored a double-digit advantage. Veltkamp's passing production gives Florida Atlantic an opportunity to challenge that defense, particularly with Messer coming off his five-touchdown afternoon. North Texas has scored at least 44 points in all five victories, but Saturday's defensive struggles provide another perspective on the matchup. SportsLine forecasts a 29-21 Mean Green victory. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Fewer than 76.5 combined points ($0.52 per share)

Saturday's results offer an obvious warning about this total. Florida Atlantic and Rice combined for 100 points, while North Texas and Navy produced another 88. Both contests featured touchdowns outside the traditional offense. The Mean Green scored on a 76-yard punt return and a 63-yard fumble recovery. Messer's 82-yard punt return also contributed to Florida Atlantic's scoring outburst.

Earlier results tell a different story. The Owls beat Navy 38-30 on September 12, then defeated FIU 16-10 the following week. North Texas also held UNLV to six points in a 44-6 victory. Its latest defensive performance was less encouraging, particularly against Navy's running game. Florida Atlantic has scored at least 45 points three times, so another high-scoring contest is possible. SportsLine forecasts 50 combined points in a 29-21 North Texas victory. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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