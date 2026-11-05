The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Florida Atlantic hosts UTSA on Thursday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Roadrunners enter at 7-1, while the Owls are 5-3 after losing their latest game. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured selections include UTSA to win by seven or more points and fewer than 71.5 combined points. Kalshi prices UTSA's margin outcome at $0.54 per Yes share and fewer than 71.5 combined points at $0.51 per share. SportsLine forecasts a 36-27 Roadrunners victory, which falls within both selected outcomes.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

FAU vs. UTSA game preview

Florida Atlantic's passing game hardly slowed Thursday, even as North Texas handed the Owls a 48-41 defeat. Caden Veltkamp completed 37 of 56 passes for 452 yards and five touchdowns. Easton Messer caught 16 passes for 189 yards and three scores, setting a school receptions record. Dominique Henry added 10 catches for 116 yards. The Owls (5-3, 2-2 American) have scored 92 points over their past two games, but the defense allowed 644 total yards to North Texas.

UTSA arrives with five straight victories and the American's top conference record at 4-0. Jeff Traylor's Roadrunners (7-1) beat Tulane 42-19 before their bye, forcing six turnovers and rushing for 223 yards. Will Henderson III gained 102 yards, and A'Marion Peterson scored twice. Quarterback Owen McCown threw for 173 yards and ran for a touchdown. Thursday's matchup pairs two productive offenses with very different recent defensive performances. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

FAU-UTSA odds, picks, CFB predictions

UTSA to win by seven or more points: $0.54 per share

$0.54 per share Fewer than 71.5 combined points: $0.51 per share

UTSA to win by seven or more points ($0.54 per share)

UTSA's ground game may be the first test for Florida Atlantic. The Owls gave up 240 rushing yards in their loss to North Texas, including 193 to Jahiem White. UTSA has averaged 184.9 rushing yards across eight games, with Henderson providing 664 yards and five touchdowns. Peterson has added 10 rushing scores. Against Tulane, the Roadrunners scored all six touchdowns on the ground, and they converted 12 of 16 third downs.

Florida Atlantic has the passing game to answer. Veltkamp's five touchdown passes against North Texas tied the program record, and Messer has caught 42 passes for 453 yards over his last three appearances. UTSA's defense generated six takeaways against Tulane, including four fumble recoveries, but repeating that is far from certain. SportsLine forecasts a 36-27 Roadrunners victory. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Fewer than 71.5 combined points ($0.51 per share)

Florida Atlantic has produced two extraordinary point totals in consecutive games. Its 51-49 victory over Rice featured 100 combined points, followed by 89 in the 48-41 loss to North Texas. The Owls allowed 608 total yards against Rice and 644 against North Texas. Still, their ground attack managed only 71 yards in the latter game, leaving much of the offense on Veltkamp's arm.

UTSA comes off a different sort of outing. The Roadrunners held Tulane to 19 points and 332 total yards, including only 67 rushing yards. McCown threw two interceptions, but UTSA gained 223 yards on the ground and held possession for 35:19. Florida Atlantic had the ball for just 24:55 against North Texas. SportsLine forecasts 63 combined points, well below 71.5. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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