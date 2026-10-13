The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Jacksonville State hosts FIU on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at AmFirst Stadium. The Gamecocks enter at 4-2 and 2-0 in Conference USA play, while FIU is 3-2 with a 1-0 conference record. Polymarket prices Jacksonville State at $0.58 per share to win, compared with $0.43 for FIU. Jacksonville State to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of FIU vs. Jacksonville State, we'll examine some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and the offer can be used when trading on Jacksonville State vs. FIU for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jacksonville State vs. FIU preview

Jacksonville State comes home at 4-2 after three straight wins, including a 27-26 escape at Kennesaw State last Wednesday. Caden Creel threw for 311 yards in that comeback and now leads the Gamecocks with 1,423 passing yards and 405 rushing yards. Deondre Johnson supplied 112 receiving yards against Kennesaw State, while Jax State moved to 2-0 in Conference USA play.

FIU brings a very different profile to AmFirst Stadium. The Panthers are 3-2 after beating New Mexico State 22-3, their second straight game without allowing a touchdown. FIU is giving up only 12.2 points per game and has gone 11 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown. That defense now gets Jacksonville State's second-ranked scoring offense in CUSA. SportsLine has the Gamecocks winning 28-25, which fits the strength-on-strength matchup under the lights Tuesday night. FIU won last year's meeting 27-21 in Miami. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Jacksonville State vs. FIU picks, predictions

Jacksonville State to win outright ($0.58 per share)

More than 43.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Jacksonville State to win outright ($0.58 per share)

Jacksonville State has built its three-game winning streak in different ways. Creel produced 360 total yards against Middle Tennessee, then threw for 311 against Kennesaw State as the Gamecocks erased a nine-point deficit in the second half. Jax State has also been difficult to knock off in conference play, going 23-5 against CUSA opponents since joining the league in 2023.

FIU's defense deserves plenty of respect, especially after allowing only six total points across its last two games. Tuesday is still a different test. It's the Panthers' first game outside Florida this season and their first road CUSA matchup, while Jacksonville State is already 2-0 in league play. The Gamecocks have also won 12 of their last 13 weekday CUSA games. SportsLine also leans home, giving Jacksonville State a three-point scoring edge. Polymarket prices the Gamecocks to win outright at $0.58 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 43.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

FIU has spent most of September winning with defense, so 43.5 points asks Jacksonville State to change the pace. The Gamecocks have done that often enough. Four of their six games have finished above 43.5 combined points, including totals of 56 against Ohio, 58 against Georgia Southern, and 53 last week at Kennesaw State. Jax State has scored at least 27 points in four games.

The Panthers are the counterweight after holding LIU and New Mexico State to three points apiece. Still, Jacksonville State brings the second-ranked scoring offense in CUSA, and Creel gives it both a passing and rushing threat at quarterback. FIU also scored 33 against Buffalo earlier this season, showing it can contribute when a game opens up. SportsLine gives more than 43.5 points a 66.2% simulation probability. Polymarket prices that result at $0.50 per share on Tuesday. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.