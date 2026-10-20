The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Week 8 of the 2026 college football season kicks off with a Conference USA matchup between Middle Tennessee State (3-3) and Florida International (3-3) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

MTSU is coming off a 33-30 home win against Delaware in Week 7, ending a two-game losing skid. Meanwhile, FIU saw its two-game winning streak snapped by a 27-24 loss to Jacksonville State last Tuesday. FIU is trading at $0.78 per share to win on Kalshi, while MTSU to win is trading at $0.23 per share. The $0.78 price per share equates to a 78% probability for FIU to win. FIU to win by more than 10.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

MTSU vs. FIU picks, predictions

MTSU to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright ($0.52)

More than 45.5 points ($0.51)

Pick #1: MTSU to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 49%

MTSU rallied back from a four-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Delaware in Week 7. Quarterback Roman Gagliano threw for 291 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 32 passing, while also recording 22 yards and one touchdown on four rushing attempts. Gagliano connected with Neo Clifton twice for touchdowns, including a 14-yard game-winner with 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

FIU quarterback JJ Kohl threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 38 passing during last week's loss to Jacksonville State. Kohl enters Tuesday's game leading Conference USA with 243.0 passing yards per game, along with 1,458 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions on 116 of 199 passing.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts FIU will defeat MTSU, 32-23, on Tuesday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that MTSU is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points, while MTSU is trading at $0.50 per share to win by 11 or more points, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 45.5 points

Kalshi probability: 51%

MTSU is tied with Delaware for fourth among Conference USA teams in scoring offense with 22.8 points per game. The Blue Raiders rank eighth in the conference in scoring defense with 28.3 points allowed per game.

FIU ranks ninth among Conference USA teams in scoring offense with 19.7 points per game. The Panthers rank first in the conference in scoring defense with 14.7 points allowed per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts a more than 45.5 points scored probability of 72.9%, which is a strong difference from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.4%

MTSU and FIU scoring a combined total of 46 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams combining to score 45 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.