A pair of ranked SEC foes collide with the Florida Gators taking on the Missouri tigers in one of the top college football games of Week 5. Polymarket lists a Florida win at $0.67 and a Missouri win at $0.34. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Before these teams square off, we'll look at different trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Saturday if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida vs. Missouri predictions

The SEC is very deep this year, and these are two of the better teams in the conference. Florida is No. 8 in the latest AP poll after beating Ole Miss last week, while Missouri is No. 25 after falling to undefeated Mississippi State, which is No. 16 in the nation. Florida has beaten Ole Miss, Auburn, Campbell and Florida Atlantic while Missouri has beaten Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas and Troy.

Florida's run game has been great to start the year, with Jadan Baugh rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns already, including 142 yards and three scores in last week's win over Ole Miss. Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons, and Ole Miss transfer, has 11 touchdowns and no interceptions passing this year, and the team is leaning on Jamal Roberts in the run game. He has 395 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida vs. Missouri prediction markets

Florida to win: $0.67 (Polymarket)

Missouri to win: $0.34 (Polymarket)

Florida to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

More than 57.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

Florida to win: $0.67 (Polymarket)

The Gators have not been able to get up to the top of the SEC hierarchy in recent years, but the team has been rolling under new coach Jon Sumrall. Florida is 4-0 and has one of the more notable wins of 2026 thus far, beating Ole Miss in The Swamp by 24 points. The Gators have one of the nation's best offenses, and their two top running backs are averaging at least 7.2 yards per carry this far.

A Florida win is trading at $0.67 at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

Missouri to win: $0.34 (Polymarket)

The Tigers are trying to make a statement with a win over Florida, which has been the talk of the college football world after going 4-0 and beating Ole Miss to begin 2026. Missouri has been a very good team in the SEC in recent years, and a win here would go a long way toward potential College Football Playoff talks. Simmons has not made many mistakes at quarterback, and he will be tasked with keeping up with a Florida offense that's scoring 53.5 points per game.

A Missouri win is $0.34 at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Florida to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

The Gators have not just been winning -- they've been blowing teams out. They beat Auburn by five points in a 44-39 shootout, but even with that result, they're winning by an average of 30.75 points per game. The Tigers' loss last week was by seven points to Mississippi State.

Florida winning by more than 5.5 points is priced at $0.52 at Kalshi. Missouri losing by fewer than 5.5 or winning outright is $0.49. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 57.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

These offenses have gotten off to good starts thus far. Missouri has scored 24 or more in all four games, clearing 38 twice. Florida has scored 44 or more points in all four games this season. All four of Florida's games have had more than 57.5 points scored, while two of Missouri's four games have.

Florida and Missouri combining to score more than 57.5 points is $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 57 or fewer points is $0.52 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on Florida-Missouri and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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