The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) face the No. 21 Florida Gators (3-0) in a huge SEC showdown on Saturday. Ole Miss is facing its third ranked team in four weeks, while Florida is coming off a win over Auburn. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Polymarket prices Florida to win at $0.61 per share and Ole Miss at $0.39 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $50 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Florida vs. Ole Miss, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Ole Miss vs. Florida at Polymarket Florida, so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida vs. Ole Miss predictions

Ole Miss has faced one of the most difficult September schedules in college football, as this will be its third ranked opponent of the month. The Rebels took down then-No. 24 Louisville in Week 1 and knocked off former head coach Lane Kiffin's then-No. 7 LSU last week. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is an early Heisman Trophy candidate, racking up 924 passing yards and nine total touchdowns.

Florida cruised to blowout wins over FAU and Campbell before taking down Auburn on the road last week in its SEC opener under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall. Running back Jadan Baugh had 162 rushing yards and three touchdowns to tie the national lead with eight rushing touchdowns. He also ranks second nationally with 152.7 rushing yards per game. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $50 in trading bonus credits here:

Ole Miss vs. Florida prediction markets

Florida to win by three points or more: $0.59

Fewer than 59.5 points scored: $0.51

Florida to win by three points or more ($0.59 per share)

"Florida continues to ride its new explosive offense to high-scoring wins, scoring 44+ points and 495+ yards in all three wins this season," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Gators' 54.0 points per game is second in the nation behind rival Georgia, while its 544.3 yards per game is third. Most notably, RB Jadan Baugh is second in the nation in rushing at 152.7 yards per game and tied for the lead with 8 TDs. He goes up against an Ole Miss defense that has had problems stopping the run, allowing 159 rushing yards/game and 4.1 yards per carry."

Florida is trading at $0.59 per share to win by at least three points, while Ole Miss is $0.41 to win or lose by three points or fewer on Polymarket. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 59.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Ole Miss and LSU combined for 56 points last week, and the Rebels are facing a new challenge going on the road for the first time this season. Florida has faced three unranked opponents, so this will be a step up in class for its offense as well. The Gators rely heavily on their rushing attack, as they have 124 carries and 81 passing attempts on the season. SportsLine's proven computer model has these teams combining for 51 points, and fewer than 59.5 points are scored in 70% of simulations.

Fewer than 59.5 points is priced at $0.51 per share on Saturday, while more than 59.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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