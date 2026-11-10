The No. 1 Florida Gators will visit the Florida State Seminoles for an in-state rivalry game on Tuesday, and this nationally televised matchup is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start on the season, but the Gators own a 48-28 advantage in the all-time series. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has dozens of listed college basketball prediction markets for Florida vs. Florida State on Tuesday. Florida to win is priced at $0.82 per share, which equates to an 82% win probability. Meanwhile, Florida State is priced at $0.19 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 166.5 points trading at $0.52 per share and fewer than 166.5 points trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on Florida State vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

FSU vs. Florida prices (via Kalshi)

FSU vs. Florida winner Florida $0.82 per share, FSU $0.19 per share FSU vs. Florida points 166.5 total points to be scored (More $0.52, Less $0.50) FSU vs. Florida margin Florida to win by more than 9.5 (YES $0.49, NO $0.53)

Florida vs. FSU preview

The Gators are the top-ranked team in the country with six of its top seven scorers back from a team that was a No. 1 seed in last year's tournament. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are a dominant frontcourt trio, but guard play will be the early question for Florida after Xaivian Lee graduated. The Gators began the year with a 77-67 win over Miami (FL) and then beat Jacksonville 88-57.

Meanwhile, Florida State almost completely turned over its roster for Luke Loucks' second season at the helm after going 18-15 in his debut. The Seminoles have pressed the pace early in the season, beating Florida A&M 113-69 and Troy 91-68. Colorado transfer Sebastian Rancik leads the team in scoring through games, as he's averaging 21.5 points while shooting 57.1% from the floor. Trade on Florida State vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Florida State vs. Florida picks, prediction

Florida to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.57 per share)

"We all know Florida has one of, if not the best, front courts in the country. The Seminoles also have a lot of size to compete with their rivals," SportsLine college basketball expert Bob Konarski said. "This is a new Florida team but they struggled last season on the road to begin the season as the Seminoles kept it close last season with a team that was not as good as they have currently. In a true home game with the crowd behind them, Frloida State does enough to stay within the number." Trade on Florida vs. Florida State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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