The ACC will be showcased on Friday night with the Louisville Cardinals hosting the Florida State Seminoles for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville is off to a 2-3 start after back-to-back losses by a field goal against Wake Forest and NC State, while Florida State is 3-2 after a dominant 38-7 win over Virginia. This is their first head-to-head meeting since 2023 and the Seminoles hold an 18-6 edge in the all-time series. However, Louisville is the trading favorite on Kalshi, where the Cardinals are priced at $0.62 per share to win at home and the Seminoles are priced at $0.39 per share. Trade on Louisville vs. Florida State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Florida State vs. Louisville trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Louisville vs. Florida State prices (via Kalshi)

Louisville vs. Florida State winner Louisville $0.62, FSU $0.39 Louisville vs. Florida State points 59.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) Louisville vs. Florida State margin Louisville to win by more than 3.5 points (YES $0.52, NO $0.48)

Louisville vs. Florida State preview

The Louisville Cardinals began the season with ACC championship and College Football Playoff aspirations, but they're in a position where they have to regroup after a 2-3 start. Louisville opened the season with a tight loss to Ole Miss and then beat Villanova and SMU to show some promise. However, the Cardinals lost 30-27 to Wake Forest and then 31-28 to NC State the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, Florida State suffered back-to-back losses of its own earlier in the season, losing to SMU and then Alabama earlier in the season. However, the Seminoles used a get-right game against Central Arkansas to build confidence with a 34-7 win and then had their most impressive performance to date in a 38-7 win over Virginia. Quarterback Ashton Daniels rushed for 136 yards and five touchdowns in that game and the running game is clearly going to be a focal point for FSU going forward.

Despite the tough luck recently, Kalshi prices Louisville to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.52 per share. Kalshi also prices both teams as longshots to win the ACC Championship Game, with Louisville trading at $0.02 per share and Florida State trading at $0.01 per share. Trade on Florida State vs. Louisville here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.