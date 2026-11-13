The ACC is part of a three-game college football Week 11 slate on Friday with the Pittsburgh Panthers hosting the Florida State Seminoles. The Panthers (6-3, 3-3) come in after snapping a three-game losing streak by beating Georgia Tech last week. The Seminoles (4-5, 2-4) fired head coach Mike Norvell recently and beat Boston College on the road last Saturday to snap a three-game skid of their own. Kickoff at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Sports fans interested in making college football predictions on FSU vs. Pitt can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Florida State vs. Pittsburgh prediction markets at Kalshi

Florida State to win: $0.41

Pittsburgh to win: $0.60

Pittsburgh to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

More than 51.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Florida State to win: $0.41

The Seminoles snapped a long run of futility on the road last week as Amari Thomas ran for two touchdowns in a 31-24 victory against BC to get coach Rick Stockstill a win in his first game. The interim coach took over when Norvell was fired, and FSU is looking to end a lost season on a promising note. It was Florida State's first road victory in just under three years. QB Ashton Daniels threw for 178 yards with an interception, and receiver Micahi Danzy had 86 yards as the top option after star wideout Duce Robinson was lost for the season. FSU is winning in 37% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

An FSU win trades at $0.41 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 41% probability in the latest Florida State vs. Pittsburgh odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Pittsburgh to win: $0.60

The Panthers are 5-1 at home, so Florida State's road woes could come back into play here. Pitt started the season 5-0 but then lost consecutive games to North Carolina, Boston College and then-No. 1 Miami. Only a 52-23 loss to the Hurricanes was by more than one score. Both teams average more than 30 points per game, but the Panthers defense allows less than 20 while the visitors give up 28.3 per contest. FSU is fifth in the ACC in rushing offense and 12th in passing, but the host's defense allows just 68.3 yards per game on the ground, second-lowest in the conference. The SportsLine model has Pitt winning in 63% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the Panthers to win at $0.60 per share.

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Pittsburgh to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

The Seminoles are just playing out the string under an interim coach until things get sorted out in the offseason and while the Panthers don't have a lot to play for either, they'll be looking to put on a good showing for their fans. The loss of quarterback Mason Heintschel, who threw 14 TD passes and one interception over the first five games, has wrecked Pitt's season, but Holden Geriner has 886 passing yards in three starts. Pitt is likely to lean on a running game led by freshman Damon Ferguson Jr., who had his third 100-yard game of the season with 185 in last week's victory. FSU allows 173.3 rushing yards per game, one reason the SportsLine model has Pitt winning by more than 3.5 points in 54% of its simulations.

Pitt to win by more than 3.5 is priced at $0.49 per share on Kalshi while FSU to keep it closer than that or win outright is $0.52 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 51.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The SportsLine model isn't expecting a high-scoring affair Friday night, as it has the teams scoring fewer than 51.5 points in the majority of its simulations. The Pitt offense is more of a grind-it-out unit with Heintschel out, so Ferguson will get a ton of work and keep the clock running. The FSU defense hasn't been good, but its numbers are skewed by routs against high-powered Louisville, Alabama and Miami offenses. Pitt's 34-11 victory against Georgia Tech was the first time it cracked 30 points since the quarterback change.

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