Florida visits Kentucky in a big-time SEC clash on Saturday, with kickoff set for 6:15 p.m. ET. Each team made some noise early in the season but have hit roadblocks of late, with the Gators dropping four of their last five while the Wildcats are fresh off a loss to Tennessee for their second defeat of the year, dropping them to No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Sports fans interested in making college football predictions for Florida vs. Kentucky can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Florida vs. Kentucky prediction markets at Kalshi

Florida to win: $0.41

Kentucky to win: $0.60

Kentucky to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Florida to win: $0.41

A once-promising season for the Gators has gone off the rails. Florida has lost four of its last five, with two losses sandwiched around either side of a win over Texas. The Gators have scored in single digits in both of their two most recent games -- losses to Georgia (27-8) and Oklahoma (23-7) -- to see their future aspirations thoroughly curbed. Vibes are bad in Gainesville and a date with Kentucky is a daunting prospect.

A Florida win trades at $0.41 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 41% probability in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Kentucky to win: $0.60

The Wildcats had won six straight before taking a 34-6 walloping at the hands of Tennessee. The loss was a setback for Kentucky's CFP hopes, but the Wildcats likely view Saturday's game against Florida as a way to bank another win. A loss here would be severely harmful to Kentucky's standing with the committee. On Kalshi, you can trade on the Wildcats to win at $0.60 per share.

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Kentucky to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55

Both teams scored in single digits last week, but Kentucky was in fine form prior to being stymied by Tennessee. This is a good chance for the Wildcats to rebound and get back to scoring points. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has Kentucky winning by more than 3.5 points in 55% of its outcomes.

Kentucky winning by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.46 per share at Kalshi. Florida losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, is trading at $0.55 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.54

The Gators have scored just 15 points over their last two games and have gotten just 72 yards from star running back Jadan Baugh in that span. Something is deeply amiss with the Florida offense, and while the Wildcats are better than the six points they scraped together last week, it may be a tall ask to have Kentucky reach this number largely by itself. This game finishes with fewer than 52.5 total points scored in 61.6% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Florida and Kentucky scoring more than 52.5 combined points is trading for $0.48 per share at Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.54. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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