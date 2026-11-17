The No. 1 Florida Gators will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas as part of the Players Era 8 tournament on Tuesday, and this nationally televised matchup is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Both teams are off to a 4-0 start to the season. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has several listed college basketball prediction markets for Florida vs. Notre Dame on Tuesday. Florida to win is priced at $0.94 per share, which equates to a 94% win probability. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is priced at $0.08 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 150.5 points trading at $0.50 per share and fewer than 150.5 points trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Florida vs. Notre Dame prices (via Kalshi)

Florida vs. Notre Dame winner Florida $0.94 per share, Notre Dame $0.08 per share Florida vs. Notre Dame points 150.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.51) Florida vs. Notre Dame margin Florida to win by more than 15.5 (YES $0.52, NO $0.49)

Notre Dame vs. Florida preview

The Gators are the top-ranked team in the country with six of its top seven scorers back from a team that was a No. 1 seed in last year's tournament. Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are a dominant frontcourt trio and they're producing as such over the first four games. They've combined to average 41.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 3.4 blocks per game, while leading the Gators to a 4-0 start that has included wins over Miami (FL) and Florida State.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame opened the college basketball season in Rome with a 74-72 win over Villanova, and Micah Shrewsberry's squad has cruised to wins over Mercyhurst, Eastern Illinois and South Carolina State since. Penn transfer Ethan Roberts has been the standout for the Irish so far, as he's averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting an astounding 17-of-25 (68%) from the 3-point line. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Florida vs. Notre Dame picks, prediction

Florida to win by more than 15.5 points NO ($0.49 per share)

Florida is talented and experienced, but the backcourt is a legitimate question mark, and it hasn't been easy for the Gators early in the season. They beat Miami by 10 on a neutral floor to open the season and then won by nine at Florida State last week. Notre Dame also shoots it exceptionally well from the 3-point line, as the Irish are hitting 47.8% of their attempts from beyond the arc as a team over the first four games. The model predicts that Notre Dame loses by 7 on average and keeps it within 15 points in 74% of simulations. Trade on Notre Dame vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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