The No. 1 Florida Gators lost their first game of the season yesterday, dropping into the third-place game of the Players Era 8 tournament on Thursday, but new users can take advantage of the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives a $25 bonus after a $10+ deposit. Florida vs. West Virginia takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Florida dropped to 5-1 after its 86-76 loss to No. 8 Houston. West Virginia fell to 4-1 after an 86-82 loss to No. 11 Kansas. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket has several listed college basketball prediction markets for West Virginia vs. Florida on Thursday. Florida to win is priced at $0.78 per contract, with West Virginia priced at $0.23 to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 149.5 points trading at $0.45 per contract, and the less than trading at $0.56. Florida to win by more than 9.5 points is trading at $0.43 per contract. Trade on Florida vs. West Virginia with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Florida vs. West Virginia prices (via Polymarket)

Florida vs. West Virginia winner Florida $0.78, West Virginia $0.23 Florida vs. West Virginia points 149.5 total points scored (More: $0.45, Less: $0.56) Florida vs. West Virginia margin Florida to win by more than 9.5 points (YES: $0.43, NO: $0.58)

Florida vs. West Virginia preview

Florida playing in the third-place game is certainly a surprise. The Gators were the preseason No. 1 team in the nation after returning six of their top seven scorers from a team that went 27-8 overall, including 16-2 in the SEC, and had a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Gators opened the season with four double-digit wins before an eight-point victory over Notre Dame in its first Players Era 8 game, and then losing to No. 8 Houston, 86-76, on Wednesday. Denzel Aberdeen, who played at Kentucky last year, scored 26 points against Houston. Florida shot 50% from the field against Houston, but had 12 turnovers compared to Houston's six as a key difference in the game.

West Virginia led nearly the entirety of its semifinal against Kansas, but the Jayhawks closed the final eight minutes on a 21-12 run to win the contest. West Virginia, which defeated Auburn, 76-70, in its first Players Era contest, fell to 4-1 overall. Miles Sadler, the No. 21 freshman recruit of the Class of 2026 according to 247Sports, is off to a strong collegiate start, including scoring 34 points against Kansas yesterday. He's averaging 21 ppg this season. West Virginia went 21-14 last season for its first 20-win season since the 2019-2020 season, and it also returns last year's second-leading scorer in Brenen Lorient.

For college basketball trading, Florida is trading at $0.78 per contract to win, while West Virginia is priced at $0.23 to win. Florida is trading at $0.43 per contract to win by more than 9.5 points. Trade on West Virginia vs. Florida with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Florida vs. West Virginia picks, prediction

Florida to win by more than 9.5 points NO ($0.58 per share)



West Virginia nearly upset No. 11 Kansas on Wednesday, leading almost the entire game before ending up on the wrong side of a 21-12 run over the final eight minutes. However, the Mountainers ended up losing by four points. Florida certainly didn't expect to be playing in the third-place game when the Players Era 8 started, so there could be a letdown effect as well. The model projects West Virginia to win or lose by nine points or less in 69% of simulations. Trade on Florida vs. West Virginia with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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