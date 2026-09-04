College football fans in California will get an intriguing matchup of two notable programs as the Fresno State Bulldogs battle the USC Trojans in Week 1 of the 2026 season. The Bulldogs won eight games last season in former USC defensive assistant head coach Matt Entz's first year, while the Trojans took care of San Jose State 42-26 in Week 0. If you're interested in making predictions on Fresno State vs. USC, check out the prediction market bonuses available at Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the top prediction market apps. Kalshi users can get $25 as a sign-up bonus once they make $25+ in trades with promo code CBSSPORTS, while new Polymarket users can get a $50 trading bonus when they deposit $10+ with promo code CBSSPORTS.

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Fresno State vs. USC prediction markets

Fresno State to win: 8% (Polymarket)

USC to win: 93% (Polymarket)

USC to win by more than 21.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

More than 51.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

Fresno State to win: 8% (Polymarket)

The Bulldogs have a lot of returning players from an eight-win team a season ago. However, the all-important quarterback position remains a mystery. Maryland transfer Khristian Martin is expected to get the start. Fresno State has always been able to develop athletes and the Bulldogs have a lot of explosive players at the skill positions but their ability to build on a good 2025 campaign hinges on Martin clicking.

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USC to win: 93% (Polymarket)

The Trojans got the job done in Week 0 against San Jose State and took their foot off the gas once it became clear the result was in hand. This matchup is expected to be a bit closer. Jayden Maiava looked the part as a Heisman Trophy contender in Week 0, and the ground game was humming with King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

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USC to win by more than 21.5 points: Yes 52 cents, No 50 cents (Kalshi)

Entz was overseeing USC's defense recently enough to have intel on that unit, and Fresno State does have the benefit of getting recent game film on the Trojans. Rayshon Luke and Bryson Donelson give the Bulldogs a good running back tandem in the event they need to ease Martin into the game. Maiava looked like he was in complete control against San Jose State, but Fresno State was one of the best defensive units in the country last year in terms of yards allowed per game and brought most of their starters back.

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More than 51.5 points: Yes 52 cents, No 49 cents (Kalshi)

Fresno State will be bringing back most of its key players on on offense that averaged 25.8 points per game a year ago. USC racked up 42 points in the opener and the Trojans let a lot of their backups take over after jumping out to a 35-3 lead after three quarters. In fact, San Jose State scored 23 of its 26 points in the fourth quarter.

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