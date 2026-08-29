The 2026 college football kicks off in full force on Saturday, Aug. 29, and there's a notable matchup set for primetime in Tallahassee, Fla. as the Florida State Seminoles host the New Mexico State Aggies at 7 p.m. ET. The Seminoles kicked off their 2025 season with a big win over Alabama, but they went just 5-7 overall. The Aggies are coming off a middling 4-8 campaign of their own. Ahead of New Mexico State's visit to Florida State, we'll dive into the different trading markets available at Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the best prediction market apps. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses to new users on Saturday, which can be used for making trades on the Aggies vs. Seminoles game for those residing in prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $20 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida State vs. New Mexico State prediction markets

Florida State to win: 98% (Polymarket)

New Mexico State to win: 2% (Polymarket)

Florida State to win by more than 31.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

Florida State to win: 98% (Polymarket)

Florida State's 5-7 record last season was a massive improvement over the team's 2-10 showing in 2024. There's still a ways to go to get back to the 13-1 heights of 2023, though. Head coach Mike Norvell has named Ashton Daniels, a transfer from Auburn, as the starting quarterback. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has Florida State winning at an 87% rate.

A Florida State win is trading at 98% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

New Mexico State to win: 2% (Polymarket)

After making a bowl game in 2023, New Mexico State has struggled in Tony Sanchez's first two seasons at the helm. The Aggies are projected to be a bottom-half team in Conference USA once again. New Mexico State has a 16-24 record against teams currently in one of the Power Four conferences.

A New Mexico State win is 2% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Florida State to win by more than 31.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50 (Kalshi)

Three of the Seminoles' five wins last season exceeded this sizable margin -- victories over East Texas A&M (77-3), Kent State (66-10) and Wake Forest (42-7). While one of the other wins was the defeat of Alabama, Florida State showed an ability to run up the score on struggling programs.

Florida State winning by more than 31.5 points trades for $0.51 at Kalshi, while New Mexico State winning or losing by 31 points ore fewer is $0.50 cents per share. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football games and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49 (Kalshi)

Two of the three aforementioned blowout Florida State wins from last season exceeded 53.5 total points, with the third coming in at 49 points. Four of New Mexico State's games exceeded 53.5 points in 2025.

Florida State vs. New Mexico State finishing with more than 53.5 points scored is $0.52 per share at Kalshi, and these teams combining for 53 points or fewer is $0.49 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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