Week 3 of the 2026 college football schedule will feature 19 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 2 Georgia (2-0) vs. Arkansas (1-1) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville at 12 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs and Razorbacks will officially begin SEC play during Saturday's game. Georgia is coming off dominant wins against Tennessee State in Week 1 and Western Kentucky in Week 2. The Razorbacks followed up a Week 1 win against North Alabama with a blowout loss to No. 17 Utah in Week 2. Kalshi prices Georgia to win at $0.96 per share, while Arkansas is trading at $0.05 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Georgia vs. Arkansas, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and Saturday's, which can be used to trade on Georgia vs. Arkansas for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Arkansas prediction markets

Georgia to win: $0.96

Arkansas to win: $0.05

Georgia to win by more than 24.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 54.5 points scored combined: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Georgia to win: $0.96

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads the SEC with eight passing touchdowns and has thrown for 436 yards, which ranks 10th, despite having only thrown 32 passes through two games. Stockton will likely have more reps as he enters SEC play as the Bulldogs have pulled him out early in blowout wins to give backups some reps in garbage time.

Georgia's rushing offense has also dominated through two games, ranking fourth among SEC teams with 253 yards per game. The Bulldogs combined for 272 yards and four touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts split between 11 players, with Nate Frazier recording a team-best 72 yards and three touchdowns on just four attempts in Week 2.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bulldogs are trading at up to $0.96 to win outright on the road Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Arkansas to win: $0.05

Arkansas enters Saturday's game ranked 14th among SEC teams in total offense with 360 yards per game and last in scoring offense with 20.5 points per game. The Razorbacks' had previously ranked second in the SEC in rushing offense last season, but have struggled through their first two games, having been held to just 61 yards on 28 attempts during their loss to Utah in Week 2.

Arkansas hasn't won an SEC game since October 2024, having gone winless in eight conference games during the 2025 season. Georgia has defeated Arkansas in three consecutive games dating back to 2014, with the Razorbacks' last win coming in 2010.

Arkansas is trading at $0.05 per share to win outright at home on Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia to win by more than 24.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Georgia enters Saturday's game with the highest scoring offense in the FBS with 66.5 points per game and ranks fourth in total offense with 576.6 yards per game through two games. The Bulldogs haven't had a true test, having not yet played an opponent from the Power Four conference, but have looked as dominant as they should against weaker competition.

Georgia has scored at least 35 points in the first half of its first two games and has outscored opponents by 110 combined points. Meanwhile, Arkansas' offense managed to look competitive last season despite its winless SEC record, having ranked fifth in the conference with 32.9 points per game and lost three games against ranked opponents by six points or less.

Georgia is trading at up to $0.52 per share to win by 25 or more points on Saturday, while Arkansas is trading at $0.49 to lose by 24 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 54.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Georgia's defense has been just as impressive as its offense, having held opponents to a combined 23 points in two games. The Bulldogs held Western Kentucky to 225 total yards and an 8 of 20 third down efficiency in Week 2.

Arkansas' defense allowed 43 points and 441 yards in its Week 2 loss to Utah. Utes quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for four touchdowns against the Razorbacks, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 24 passing, while also recording 49 yards and two scores on 11 rushing attempts.

Georgia and Arkansas scoring 55 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 54 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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