The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to get another win on the road when they visit the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. South Carolina's inclusion in the latest College Football Playoff rankings rankled many observers, and the Bulldogs can hand the team a second straight loss. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans who want to make Georgia vs. South Carolina college football predictions can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction markets at Kalshi

Georgia to win: $0.88

South Carolina to win: $0.14

Georgia to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 51.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Georgia to win: $0.88

A freak three-point loss to Auburn is the only blemish on UGA's record. The Bulldogs have otherwise been one of the very best teams in the country. They rebounded from the loss by allowing single digits to both Florida and Ole Miss and then razed CFP hopeful Missouri 48-21. Kirby Smart's team beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa and is dangerous on both sides of the ball. South Carolina, despite the committee's seeming fascination with the Gamecocks, just lost 34-6 to a sub-.500 Arkansas team.

A Georgia win is trading on Kalshi at $0.88 per share, which equates to a 88% probability of a Bulldogs victory in the Georgia vs. South Carolina odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

South Carolina to win: $0.14

The Gamecocks' loss to Arkansas came with quarterback LaNorris Sellers sidelined. His availability for Saturday's game will be key as South Carolina is a far more competent team with him under center. Georgia is not unbeatable, as the loss to Auburn showed.

On Kalshi, you can trade on South Carolina to win at $0.14 per share.

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Georgia to win by more than 16.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton has been good enough to get down-ballot Heisman Trophy consideration. He leads an offense averaging 41.8 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the nation. Georgia's 14.7 points conceded per game are the ninth fewest. If Sellers can't play, backup Cutter Woods would step in. Woods threw three interceptions last week in the Arkansas loss.

Georgia winning by more than 16.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. South Carolina losing by fewer than 16.5 points or winning is $0.49 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 51.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

This outcome may heavily depend on whether Sellers plays and how much he's able to contribute. The Bulldogs are more than capable of dropping 40 or more on unsuspecting opponents, but the Gamecocks will need to chip in with points of their own.

Georgia and South Carolina combining for more than 51.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. The teams scoring fewer than 51.5 combined points is $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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