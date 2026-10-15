The Sun Belt's East division will be on display on Thursday night with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs. The Monarchs moved to 2-4 last week with a low-scoring win over Appalachian State, and the Eagles are 2-4 after falling 27-24 to James Madison. Sports fans can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus when they deposit $10 at one of the best prediction market apps and make predictions for college football on Saturday. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion predictions on Polymarket

Georgia Southern to win: 62%

Old Dominion to win: 39%

Georgia Southern to win by more than 3.5: Yes 50%, No 50%

More than 47.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Georgia Southern to win: 62%

The Eagles kicked off 2026 with a shutout win over Charleston Southern before losing to Clemson, Jacksonville State and Houston all in a row. They beat Coastal Carolina two weeks ago but fell by three points to James Madison last weekend. Georgia Southern was blown out 45-10 by Old Dominion last year, but the Monarchs lost a lot of talent from that squad.

A Georgia Southern win is 62% at Polymarket, while an Old Dominion win is 39%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Old Dominion to win: 39%

The Monarchs had a great 2025 season, going 10-3 and winning a bowl game. Things are a bit rougher this season as they are 2-4 already, which is due in large part to losing a lot of key players from last season's squad. The Monarchs had their best defensive effort of the year in holding Appalachian State to three points in a 10-3 win. That came after allowing 42 or more in three of their previous four games.

An Old Dominion win is 39% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Georgia Southern to win by more than 3.5: Yes 50%, No 50%

The Eagles have had a difficult stretch to begin the year, and while they're 2-4, many of their games have been close, such as falling to James Madison by three last week or losing to Jacksonville State by four in Week 3. The Monarchs have been blown out in three of their four losses, falling to East Carolina by three in their closest defeat of 2026.

An Eagles win by more than 3.5 points is trading at 50% on Polymarket. The Monarchs losing by three or fewer, or winning, is trading at 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

More than 47.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Both these teams are looking for consistency at this stage of the season, especially as we're now deeper into conference play. The Monarchs have scored more than 21 points just once this year, and the Eagles have scored 24 or more in all but one of their games, but their defense has given up 27 or more three times. The Monarchs have cleared this number in three of their six games, and the Eagles have in four of their six games.

Georgia Southern and Old Dominion combining to score 48 or more points is trading at 51% on Polymarket. The game ending with 47 total points or fewer is 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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