Two schools heading in completely different directions clash as part of college football's Rivalry Week when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the 3-8 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Bulldogs are heading to the SEC Championship Game and, almost certainly, the College Football Playoff while the Yellow Jackets have a lot of work to do heading into 2027 after a disastrous 2026 campaign. Kickoff for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium. Ahead of this in-state rivalry affair, we're going to look at the different Georgia Tech vs. Georgia college football prediction markets available using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Georgia Tech vs. Georgia prediction markets at Kalshi

Georgia Tech to win: $0.02

Georgia to win: $0.99

Georgia to win by more than 35.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52

Georgia Tech to win: $0.02

So you're saying there's a chance? Few Rivalry Week games are as lopsided on paper as this one, but we've seen the Yellow Jackets hang tough with the Bulldogs before. Georgia has won each of the last eight games of this rivalry, but the last three have been decided by a single score. Those Georgia Tech teams were far better than this year's iteration, but you never know what will happen during Rivalry Week.

A Georgia Tech win is $0.02 at Kalshi, which equates to a 2% probability in the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Georgia to win: $0.99

Outside of a shocking loss to Auburn at home, Georgia has been stellar this season. The Bulldogs are 10-1 and will be playing in the SEC title game. The offense has scored 34+ in each of its last four games, and the defense has allowed more than 20 points just three times this year. The Bulldogs have higher aspirations than beating their in-state rivals, but Kirby Smart has likely learned he can't overlook the Yellow Jackets after close calls the last three years. Simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, have Georgia winning 94% of the time.

On Kalshi, you can trade on Georgia to win at $0.99 per share.

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Georgia to win by more than 35.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

This one has the makings of a blowout given how each team is playing. The Yellow Jackets were a CFP contender for much of last year but have cratered since, while the Bulldogs are No. 1 in the country and are seen by many as the team to beat in this year's CFP field. But as noted, the Yellow Jackets have been feisty in this matchup of late, with each of the last three battles decided by one score. The SportsLine model has the Bulldogs winning by more than 35.5 points in 58% of its simulations.

Georgia winning by more than 35.5 points is priced at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Georgia Tech to lose by fewer than 35.5, or win outright, is $0.50 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.52

The Bulldogs have a great offense led by quarterback Gunner Stockton and running back Nate Frazier, and they've had no problem scoring points over the last three weeks. Georgia Tech's defense just allowed 50 points to Wake Forest but also scored 29. The model has these teams scoring more than 55.5 points in 52.3% of simulations.

The teams to combine for more than 55.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. The teams scoring fewer than 55.5 combined points is $0.52 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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