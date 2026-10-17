The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry will pit the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and this will be the 121st all-time meeting between the two football programs. Georgia is coming off a 20-17 win over Alabama last week to improve to 6-0 on the season and jumped to the top of the AP Top 25, while Auburn is 3-2 and has had an extra week to prepare after a 24-14 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 3. The Bulldogs have beaten the Tigers nine times in a row to match the longest winning streak in the history of this SEC rivalry. They're priced at $0.91 per share to win on Polymarket, while Auburn is priced at $0.10 per share to pull off the upset on the road. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Georgia vs. Auburn, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Auburn vs. Georgia for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. Auburn preview

Georgia beat its first five opponents by 24 points or more before heading to Tuscaloosa for a top-10 matchup with Alabama last week. The Bulldogs outgained the Crimson Tide by more than 100 yards in a 20-17 win, but also benefited from some fortunate bounces in fumbling four times and losing none. Georgia rushed for over 200 yards in the victory and Gunner Stockton has a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Auburn is coming out of a bye week after suffering a loss at Tennessee two weeks ago. Starting quarterback Byrum Brown followed head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn from South Florida and he's had an up-and-down season as a starter. He's only averaging 6.6 yards per pass attempt and has thrown seven touchdowns against seven interceptions, but has rushed for 344 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia did a great job of containing Keelon Russell last week, but Brown's size (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) presents a different kind of challenge. Polymarket prices Georgia to win by more than 20.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is $0.52 per share. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Georgia vs. Auburn picks, predictions

Georgia to win by more than 20.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Fewer than 49.5 points scored: ($0.48 per share)

Georgia to win by more than 20.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Despite the recent dominance in the rivalry, Georgia hasn't beaten Auburn by more than 18 points in its last three tries. The Tigers are also well-rested coming into this matchup, while the Bulldogs are coming off their most contentious and physical battle of the season. Georgia gave up 161 rushing yards against Alabama and Golesh has two capable backs in Jeremiah Cobb and Omar Mabson II to throw at Georgia in addition to the physicality of Brown.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Auburn wins or loses by fewer than 20.5 points in 55% of simulations, making this $0.52 price point a strong value. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 49.5 points scored: ($0.48 per share)

These two teams combined for 30 points last season and they've combined for 50 points or more once in their last nine head-to-head meetings. Auburn will use Brown and its running backs to attempt to slow the game down and then seek a momentum-changing turnover or two after Georgia's four fumbles last week.

The model predicts that 46 points are scored on average and that fewer than 49.5 points are scored in 58% of simulations. Polymarket lists more than 49.5 points at 52% and fewer than 49.5 points at 48%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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