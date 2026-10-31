No. 3 Georgia faces No. 17 Florida in an annual rivalry game on Saturday afternoon, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. This game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to construction at the Gator Bowl. Trade on Georgia vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Georgia at $0.78 per share to win, while Florida is priced at $0.22 per share. The $0.78 price per share equates to a 78% probability for Georgia to win. More than 55.5 points scored in Georgia vs. Florida is trading at $0.47 per share. Georgia to win by more than 11.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Florida vs. Georgia trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Georgia vs. Florida prices (via Kalshi)

Georgia vs. Florida winner Georgia $0.78, Florida $0.22 Georgia vs. Florida points 55.5 total points to be scored (More $0.47, Less $0.53) Georgia vs. Florida margin Georgia to win by more than 11.5 points (YES $0.51, NO $0.49)

Georgia vs. Florida preview

Georgia had its perfect start to the season come to a screeching halt in a 27-24 loss to Auburn two weeks ago, which came one week after the Bulldogs took down Alabama on the road. They had a bye last week following their loss to the Tigers, giving them extra time to prepare for this game. Senior quarterback Gunner Stockton has 1,570 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Florida lost consecutive games to Missouri and South Carolina before bouncing back with a 27-24 win over then-No. 7 Texas two weeks ago, pulling off the upset as a 13.5-point road underdog. The Gators also had a bye last week to prepare for this neutral-site matchup. Their offense is led by star running back Jadan Baugh, who has 763 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Georgia has won five straight meetings and eight of the last nine games in this rivalry. Kalshi has Georgia priced at $0.78 to win and $0.51 to win by at least 12 points. Trade on Florida vs. Georgia here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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