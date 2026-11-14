No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 22 Missouri in an SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Bulldogs are in first place in the SEC and are coming off a 42-7 win over No. 10 Ole Miss, while the Tigers are trying to bounce back from a 34-20 loss to No. 7 Texas. Trade on Georgia vs. Missouri here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Georgia at $0.86 per share to win, while Missouri is priced at $0.14 per share. More than 47.5 points scored in Georgia vs. Missouri is trading at $0.53 per share. Georgia to win by more than 16.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Georgia vs. Missouri trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Missouri vs. Georgia prices (via Kalshi)

Georgia vs. Missouri winner Georgia $0.86, Missouri $0.14 Georgia vs. Missouri points 47.5 total points to be scored (More $0.53, Less $0.47) Georgia vs. Missouri margin Georgia to win by more than 16.5 points (YES $0.51, NO $0.49)

Georgia vs. Missouri preview

Georgia only has one more opportunity to play in the SEC Championship Game, as it will be cancelled following this season. The Bulldogs have played in the event five years in a row, and they are currently in sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. They are coming off consecutive blowout wins over then-No. 17 Florida and then-No. 10 Ole Miss to establish themselves as the best team in the country.

This will be Georgia's first home game in nearly a month, while Missouri gets set to face a ranked team for the fifth time in seven games. The Tigers are trying to snap a 10-game losing streak in this head-to-head series. Quarterback Austin Simmons has thrown for 2,204 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season.

Georgia's Gunner Stockton leads the SEC with 20 passing touchdowns after throwing four of them against Ole Miss. Kalshi has Georgia priced at $0.86 to win and $0.51 to win by at least 17 points. Trade on Missouri vs. Georgia here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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