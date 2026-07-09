Get $50 with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for France-Morocco, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Polymarket prices France to win in regulation at $0.62 per share heading into the 4 p.m. ET kickoff, while the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays open a 1:10 p.m. ET matinee in St. Petersburg, Florida, in a series where Tampa Bay has gone 6-2 against New York this season. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

The France vs. Morocco regulation market has generated $5.36 million in Polymarket trading volume, with France priced at $0.62 per share to win inside 90 minutes, the draw at $0.25, and Morocco at $0.13 to win in regulation. The Tampa Bay Rays enter at $0.57 per share on Polymarket to win Thursday's home matinee against the Yankees, who sit at $0.43 per share heading into the 1:10 p.m. ET game in St. Petersburg, Florida. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

France vs. Morocco World Cup trading

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts, priced at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to win the match inside 90 minutes, with the three-way regulation market generating $5.36 million in trading volume and France's win market alone accounting for $3.43 million of that total. France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches, and the $0.62 regulation win price implies a 62.5% probability that France secures the result before extra time. Morocco enters at $0.13 per share on Polymarket to win the match in regulation and $0.25 per share for the draw. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Trading

Tampa Bay enters Thursday's 1:10 p.m. ET home game in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the Polymarket favorite at $0.57 per share to win the matchup, carrying a 54-36 overall record and a 6-2 head-to-head advantage over New York this season. The Rays' Polymarket win probability of 57.5% reflects their dominance in this series, with Tampa Bay having won six of eight games against the Yankees in 2026 including Wednesday's contest. New York enters at $0.43 per share on Polymarket with a 50-42 overall record, and the Yankees have not been able to string together more than two consecutive wins against the Rays through eight head-to-head matchups this season. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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