Get $50 with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for France-Morocco, Rays-Yankees, World Cup, MLB on Wednesday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Wednesday's MLB slate features Cubs vs. Orioles and Yankees vs. Rays. France is $0.62 per share to win in regulation in the World Cup on Thursday. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

The Yankees vs. Rays Under 7.5 is priced at $0.53 per share on Polymarket ahead of Wednesday's Gerrit Cole vs. Shane McClanahan pitching matchup, while the Baltimore Orioles enter at $0.55 per share to win Wednesday's home game against the Cubs. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay enters Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. ET home game in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the Polymarket favorite at $0.52 per share to win the matchup, and the Yankees are sitting at $0.48 per share. Tampa Bay carries a 53-36 overall record and a 5-2 head-to-head advantage over New York. The Rays send Shane McClanahan to the mound against Gerrit Cole for New York, a great pitching matchup at the top of both rotations where Tampa Bay's home-field status and head-to-head edge give the Rays an advantage across the market. New York enters without Aaron Judge, who is on the injured list with a rib injury, and carries a 50-41 overall record into Wednesday's game. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

France vs. Morocco, France to win regulation ($0.62)

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts, priced at $0.62 per share on Polymarket to win the match inside 90 minutes, with the three-way regulation moneyline generating $3.8 million in trading volume and total France vs. Morocco activity across all Polymarket markets exceeding $6.25 million. France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches, and the $0.62 per share regulation win price implies a 62% probability that France secures the result before extra time. The $0.62 regulation price sits below the full-advance implied probability for France given that draws in World Cup quarterfinals lead to extra time and penalties, making the regulation win market a more specific play for traders who believe France settles this one inside 90 minutes. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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