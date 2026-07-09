Get $50 with Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for Morocco-France, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Polymarket prices France to win in regulation at $0.62 per share heading into the 4 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

The France vs. Morocco regulation market has France priced at $0.62 per share to win inside 90 minutes, the draw at $0.25, and Morocco at $0.14 to win in regulation. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

France vs. Morocco World Cup trading

France enters Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal at 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Massachusetts, priced at $0.61 per share on Polymarket to win the match inside 90 minutes. France has gone 5-0 in the win-loss column over its last five matches, and the $0.62 regulation win price implies a 62% probability that France secures the result before extra time. Morocco enters at $0.14 per share on Polymarket to win the match in regulation and $0.25 per share for the draw. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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