The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users in California and other states a $55 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Rams fans can use it to make predictions on the Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants. That's because Kalshi is available in California. Rams receiver Puka Nacua is inactive with a hip injury. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades with the Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The NFL Week 2 matchup looks different than it did two weeks ago, with the Giants coming in a off a 28-20 victory against the Cowboys and the Rams at 0-1 after a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Australia. Kalshi has the Rams priced to win at $0.74 per share, while the Giants are priced at $0.24 per share. We're taking a look at the top NFL prediction markets available on the game, comparing them to predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Our Kalshi promo code review page has all the information you might need, including full terms and conditions for this deal, which is one of the best prediction market promos. You can also check whether prediction markets are legal in your state.

Giants vs. Rams predictions

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.52)

Malik Nabers 5+ receptions ($0.66)

Davante Adams 1+ touchdown ($0.49)

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.52)

The Rams don't have to win, but they sure will be feeling like they do. The loss to the 49ers was surprising given the way it went down, and Matthew Stafford and Co. will be looking to make up for that trip to Australia. Stafford is the reigning league MVP, and while top target Puka Nacua is trending toward missing the game with a hip injury, players like wideout Davante Adams and running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum can help drive the offense. The SportsLine model has the Rams winning by more than 6.5 points in 52% of its simulations.

Kalshi has the Rams to win by at least seven points priced at $0.52 per share, with New York keeping it closer than that priced at $0.49. Trade on Rams vs. Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Malik Nabers 5+ receptions ($0.66)

The third-year pro missed most of last season after a rookie campaign where he caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and four touchdowns. He is expected to play a major role as long as he's at 100 percent, and he had 18 catches for 271 yards in four games last season. Last week, in his first game since tearing his ACL, he had six catches for 69 yards, and that outing should have him feeling more confident in his surgically repaired knee.

The SportsLine Projection model projects him for 4.9 receptions, and Kalshi lists Nabers at 5 or more receptions at $0.66 per share and has him to finish with fewer than that priced at $0.46. Trade on Rams-Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Davante Adams 1+ touchdown ($0.49)

Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns last season with 14 and while he had only three receptions for 26 yards last week, the whole offense had some issues against the 49ers. Nacua has been the go-to guy for Matthew Stafford -- he was second in the NFL in receiving yards last season. So with it looking like he will miss the game and fellow wideout Jordan Whittington doubtful, the veteran Adams will be top of Stafford's mind when he drops back. The SportsLine model has Adams projected at 0.78 touchdowns, by far the highest projection for L.A.

Kalshi prices Adams to score at least one touchdown at $0.49 per share, and you can trade for him to score at least twice for $0.15. Trade on Rams-Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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