New Polymarket users in California and other states can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after an initial deposit of $10 on the Polymarket app. Users in California can make trades on Monday's Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Monday Night Football game and other sporting events. Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is officially inactive. Click here to get started at Polymarket in California and get a $50 trading bonus:

Our Polymarket promo code review page has all the information you might need, including full terms and conditions for this deal, which is one of the best prediction market promos. You can also check whether prediction markets are legal in your state.

Giants vs. Rams predictions

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points (50%)

Cam Skattebo anytime touchdown: Yes (43%)

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points (50%)

Los Angeles is a much better team than what it looked like in Melbourne. With this game coming at home at SoFi, there's every reason to expect an offense that features Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Davante Adams -- to say nothing of Puka Nacua, if he plays -- to put points on the board. While the loss of Myles Garrett to injured reserve is a serious blow, the return of Donald should have SoFi rocking. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Rams winning by this margin in 52% of its outcomes, matching Polymarket's rate. The Giants losing by six points or fewer, or winning outright, is trading at 48%. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Cam Skattebo anytime touchdown: Yes (43%)

A human battering ram of a running back, Skattebo is set to have a heavy role in the New York offense. He's already on the board with one touchdown after scoring against Dallas in Week 1. Garrett's absence and the fact that Donald will likely be on a snap count means that the Rams' defensive front is set to be softer than usual. The Giants know Skattebo has the power to be a goal line threat and he should be put in positions to score. Skattebo scoring a touchdown is trading at 43% on Polymarket while No is trading at 58%. Trade on Rams vs. Giants here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus::

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