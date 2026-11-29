The New York Giants will try to maintain momentum from their biggest victory of the season when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for an NFL Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Giants (6-3-1) sit atop the NFC East standings and pulled off an upset of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. The Colts (3-8) lost 26-3 at Houston in Week 11. If you plan to make any Giants vs. Colts picks and NFL predictions, you can grab the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Our Polymarket promo code review page has terms and conditions and more information about this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Giants vs. Colts predictions on Polymarket

Giants to win: 75%

Colts to win: 25%

Giants to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

More than 41.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Giants to win: 75%



New York has been grinding out victories in coach John Harbaugh's first season, and a big reason for that is Big Blue's defense. Rookie Arvell Reese (4.5 sacks) and second-year man Abdul Carter (4.0) have been wreaking havoc in the backfield and they rattled Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence into throwing two interceptions Sunday. Carter sacked him twice and got close several other times. The New York offense isn't lighting it up, but the Colts are already looking to next season after dealing several key players at the trade deadline. Anthony Richardson will start in place of the released Daniel Jones at quarterback for Indy. The SportsLine model has New York winning in 60% of its simulations.

A Giants win is trading at 75% at Polymarket. Trade on with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Colts to win: 25%

Richardson showed flashes of brilliance in his second season, throwing for more than 1,800 yards and rushing for just under 500. Injuries and ineffectiveness led the team to bring in Jones, but the offense has been stagnant since the QB was injured at midseason last year and didn't have the same success after his return. Richardson has thrown four passes this season. Jonathan Taylor is the only major threat the Colts have left, and he rushed for 21 yards Sunday. He had 83 the previous week, so Indy will need to get him going if there's hope for an upset. The Colts do so in 40% of SportsLine simulations.

An Indianapolis victory is trading at 25% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Giants to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

The SportsLine model pegs this as a close game, with the projected score showing New York winning by two points, and Indy losing by fewer than 6.5 in 54% of its simulations. The Colts offense is averaging just 19 points per game, but the Giants average only 22.6. J.J. McCarthy looks like he's trying to avoid mistakes more than make plays and with New York's defense carrying the load, that is likely what Harbaugh needs. But the Giants aren't scoring a ton of points and while they don't give up many either (21.4 ppg), Indianapolis might not need to do much to stay close in this one.

The Giants to win by more than 6.5 points is available at Polymarket at 52%, while the Colts to win or lose by fewer than 6.5 trades at 50%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 41.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

The point total is low because these offenses haven't looked great, but the SportsLine model has them topping this number 63% of the time. Richardson proved in his sophomore campaign that he can make plays, and he is a former first-round pick (fourth overall). The quarterback has talent, and while he isn't likely to have a huge game with this supporting cast, he should help Indy put some points on the board. The Colts defense allows 27 points per game, fifth-most in the NFL, and McCarthy has talents like receiver Malik Nabers (747 yards) and tight end Isaiah Likely (7 TDs) who can make splash plays.

The Giants and Commanders combining to score more than 41.5 points is trading at 51% at Polymarket while the teams finishing with less than 41.5 points is at 50%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

Polymarket offers multiple ways to help keep its users safe. There are risk management tools like trading breaks, a voluntary opt-out feature and funding limits available for Polymarket users.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.