The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 2 of the NFL season. The Rams (0-1) will host the Giants (1-0) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Giants at $0.24 per share to upset the Rams, and more than 47.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Rams receiver Puka Nacua is questionable with a hip injury. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Giants are coming off a 28-20 win against the NFC East Division rival Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, while the Rams lost, 27-7, to the NFC West Division rival 49ers during the first regular season game ever played in Australia in Week 1. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Giants vs. Rams picks, player props

Jaxson Dart (Giants): 200+ passing yards ($0.59)

Kyren Williams (Rams): Under 70+ rushing yards ($0.60)

Cam Skattebo (Giants): More than 50+ rushing yards ($0.55)

Matthew Stafford (Rams): Less than 250+ passing yards ($0.58)

Jaxson Dart (Giants): 200+ passing yards ($0.59)

Jaxson Dart showed examples of his first-round potential, despite battling injuries, during his rookie season. Dart then lived up to the hype in his 2026 debut, throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 29 passing, while also recording 54 yards on 11 rushing attempts, during a Sunday Night Football win against the rival Cowboys at home in Week 1.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 205 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 25 of 34 passing against the Rams defense in Week 1, which has since lost All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, who was placed on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Dart will throw for 229.2 yards on average against the Rams.

Dart is trading at $0.58 per share to throw for at least 200 yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kyren Williams (Rams): Under 60+ rushing yards ($0.47)

Kyren Williams has recorded less rushing yards than his projected market three times in the last five games, averaging 63.2 yards per game during that span. Williams recorded 41 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries during the Week 1 loss to the Niners, with Blake Corum finishing with a team-best 54 yards on 10 rushing attempts.

The Giants held the Cowboys to 69 yards and one touchdown on 18 rushing attempts during their Week 1 Sunday Night Football victory, with primary running back Javonte Williams limited to 41 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Williams will record 57.8 rushing yards on average against the Giants.

Williams is trading at $0.47 per share to record less than 60 rushing yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cam Skattebo (Giants): More than 50+ rushing yards ($0.55)

Giants running back Cam Skattebo appeared to make a full recovery from his 2025 season-ending injuries during his Week 1 debut. Skattebo, who suffered a severe open right ankle dislocation, tibia and fibula fractures and a ruptured deltoid ligament in Week 8 of his rookie season, recorded 81 yards and one touchdown on 18 rushing attempts against the Cowboys.

The Rams allowed 174 yards on 30 rushing attempts against the Niners, with Christian McCaffrey recording 68 yards on 10 attempts and Kaelon Black finishing with 65 yards on 14 carries. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Skattebo will record 64.3 yards on average against the Rams.

Skattebo is trading at $0.55 per share to record more than 50 rushing yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Matthew Stafford (Rams): Less than 250+ passing yards ($0.58)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford fell short of his NFL MVP season average during his Week 1 debut against the Niners. Stafford, who averaged an NFL-best 276.9 yards per game and led the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46), was limited to 155 yards and one interception on 15 of 25 passing.

The Giants defense limited Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to 175 yards on 22 of 34 passing in Week 1, short of his 267.8 average in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stafford will throw for 215.6 yards on average against the Giants.

Stafford is trading at $0.58 per share to throw for less than 250 yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.