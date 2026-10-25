New users can grab the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. J.J. McCarthy is set to make his first start Sunday for the New York Giants when they visit Houston's Reliant Stadium to face the Houston Texans in Week 7 of the NFL season. The former Michigan standout and Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick was recently traded to New York. The Giants are 3-2-1, while the Texans have won their past two to improvee to 2-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Polymarket promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades. We'll look at the markets available for Giants vs. Texans with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Giants vs. Texans predictions on Polymarket

Giants to win: 20%

Texans to win: 80%

Texans to win by more than 10.5 points: 49%

More than 42.5 points: 51%

Giants to win: 20%

McCarthy was fabulous in relief of Jameis Winston, throwing for 243 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Saints. It was enough for the Giants to hand the keys to the car to the 23-year-old over the erratic veteran Winston. McCarthy quite famously flamed out of the Minnesota offense after the Vikings pinned their hopes on him, but has he now figured it out in New York? Polymarket traders don't seem to think so. The SportsLine model has New York winning in 22% of simulations.

At Polymarket, a New York win is trading at 20%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texans to win: 80%

The Texans' turnaround has coincided with some big efforts from C.J. Stroud, who has thrown for 573 yards and four touchdowns across the two wins. Houston is riding high and now gets to host one of the worst first-place teams in the sport. The Texans will add another offensive weapon to the fold with the expected return of wideout Tank Dell from a long-term injury. Houston wins in 78% of SportsLine simulations.

A Houston win is trading at 80% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texans to win by more than 10.5 points: 49%

Houston's offense is more of a proven product right now and the Giants are asking McCarthy to put his stake on the job in a road game. While McCarthy isn't a rookie, he's still a major unknown quantity with a history of poor performance. That's the sort of player the DeMeco Ryans defense can cause problems for. The Texans win by more than 10.5 points in 52% of SportsLine simulations.

This trade is available at Polymarket at 49%, while New York losing by 10 points or fewer or winning outright is trading at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 42.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

There are a few routes to this outcome -- a tight game in which McCarthy once again throws well and keeps the Giants alive, for instance, or perhaps a Texans blowout. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the game finishing with more than 42.5 total points at a 71% rate.

The teams scoring more than 42.5 points is trading at 51% at Polymarket while the teams scoring fewer than 42.5 total points is trading at 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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