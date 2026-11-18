The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Heat (8-6) host the Bucks (1-13) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center. It's Giannis Antetokounmpo's first game against his former team. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes the Heat at $0.87 per share to win, compared with $0.15 for the Bucks. Those prices imply win probabilities of 87% and 15%, respectively. Giannis is $0.51 per share at Kalshi to score at least 30 points. The Heat enter Wednesday on a five-game winning streak, while the Bucks have lost 10 straight.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Bucks vs. Heat game preview

A July 6 trade ended Antetokounmpo's 13-season tenure in Milwaukee, where he won two MVP awards and guided the franchise to its first NBA championship in 50 years. Miami acquired Bobby Portis Jr. in the same deal. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.3 points and 12.5 rebounds through 14 games with his new team. Erik Spoelstra's Heat have gone 8-2 since opening the season with four losses.

Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., two of the four former Heat players acquired by Milwaukee in the trade, are now the Bucks' leading scorers at 20.3 and 15.8 points per game, respectively. Coach Taylor Jenkins hasn't won a road game in six attempts this season. The Bucks' lone victory came against Indiana on October 26. Meanwhile, Miami center Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.4 points per game and is probable for Wednesday with a right hip injury. Trade on Heat vs. Bucks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Heat vs. Bucks picks, NBA predictions

Bucks to stay within 12 points or win ($0.49 per share)

($0.49 per share) Under 236.5 combined points ($0.51 per share)

Bucks to stay within 12 points—or win ($0.49 Yes, $0.52 No)

Milwaukee's last three losses came by 11 points to the Lakers, eight to Orlando and seven to Atlanta. The Bucks led the Hawks by 22 early in Sunday's second quarter but allowed 37 points in that period. Kasparas Jakucionis came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points while recording five rebounds and five assists. Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points.

Miami has won four consecutive home games, including a 12-point victory over Cleveland last Friday. Adebayo scored 37 points against the Cavaliers. Five of Milwaukee's 10 consecutive defeats have come by 12 points or fewer. Kalshi prices Milwaukee winning outright or losing by no more than 12 points at $0.49 per share, compared with $0.52 for Miami winning by at least 13. SportsLine's simulation gives Milwaukee a 51% chance of either outcome. Trade on Heat vs. Bucks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Under 236.5 combined points ($0.51 Yes, $0.51 No)

The Bucks have averaged 101.9 points during their 10-game losing streak while shooting 40.9% from the field. They've scored fewer than 100 points in three of their last five games. Milwaukee made 17 3-pointers against Orlando on Friday but shot just 39% overall and missed 13 of its 31 free throws. Herro finished 5-of-17 from the field in that game.

Miami ranks third in the NBA with 119.4 points per game and has scored at least 128 in three straight outings. Klay Thompson made five 3-pointers against Houston on Monday, and Davion Mitchell contributed 16 points with 10 assists. Kalshi lists both fewer than and more than 236.5 combined points at $0.51 per share. SportsLine's projected 123-112 Heat victory adds up to 235 points. The model has the teams combining for fewer than 236.5 points in 52.9% of simulations. Trade on Heat vs. Bucks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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