The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The Clippers host the Heat on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Intuit Dome. The Heat are 2-5, while the Clippers have dropped six straight to fall to 1-6. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prices the Heat at $0.65 per share to beat the Clippers, who are trading at $0.35 per share. The $0.65 price per share equates to a 65% probability for Miami to win. More than 234.5 combined points is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Heat vs. Clippers picks, NBA predictions

Clippers to win outright ($0.35 per share)

More than 234.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Clippers vs. Heat game preview

The Clippers have lost six straight since their opening-night victory, and Monday brought another tough finish for Tyronn Lue. His team led Toronto by 13 points after three quarters before getting outscored 47-27 in the fourth and losing 125-118. Kobe Sanders scored a career-high 26 points. Darius Garland added 16 with eight assists, while Max Strus returned from a foot injury to contribute 11 in his season debut. Strus made three 3-pointers.

The Heat arrive after a 138-117 loss to the Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Bam Adebayo added 16 points and nine rebounds. The Heat shot 50.7% from the field but committed 19 turnovers, and Luka Doncic scored 42 against them. Injuries have hit the Clippers, too. Bradley Beal is sidelined with a knee problem, while Brandon Ingram is dealing with an Achilles injury. Garland and Sanders have taken on more scoring responsibility. Trade on Clippers-Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Clippers to win outright ($0.35 Yes, $0.66 No)

Three of the Clippers' six losses have come by eight points or fewer. They fell 108-101 to Oklahoma City in their third game and lost 125-117 to the Lakers two days earlier. Garland scored 30 points in the season-opening victory over Sacramento, then put up 24 against Minnesota on Oct. 30. The Clippers are 1-2 at home compared with 0-4 on the road. Wednesday gives them another chance to finish a close game.

The Heat's two victories came against Atlanta and Indiana. The Heat scored 129 in the first and 145 in the second, but they've allowed at least 125 points in four of seven games. The Lakers shot 57.3% from the field Monday. Kalshi lists the Clippers at $0.35 per share to win. SportsLine's model gives the Clippers a 56% chance to win, differing sharply from Kalshi's 35% figure. Trade on Clippers-Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 234.5 combined points ($0.50 Yes, $0.52 No)

The Heat have finished above 234.5 combined points in five of their seven games. The Heat's 145-125 victory over Indiana on Friday produced 270 points, and Monday's loss to the Lakers finished at 255. Klay Thompson made four 3-pointers against the Lakers, while Davion Mitchell went 5-for-5 from the field and scored 15. They've averaged 118.1 points scored and 123.9 allowed through seven games.

Three of the Clippers' seven games have finished above 234.5 points, including the last two. Their 112-124 loss to Golden State reached 236, followed by 243 against Toronto. Isaiah Jackson scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting Monday, helping the Clippers reach 118 despite a 27-point fourth quarter. The Clippers average 108.1 points per game and allow 115.4. SportsLine's projected 118-117 Clippers win totals 235 points, barely above the selected line. Trade on Clippers-Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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