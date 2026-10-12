Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has dominated the college football season through six weeks, posting 916 yards and 11 touchdowns. For comparison, he had 1,243 yards and 12 scores in the entire 2025 season. Smith was relatively quiet with only 93 yards and two scores in Week 6 against Maryland, but he has a big opportunity looming as the Buckeyes battle the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 7 in a Big Ten title game rematch. If Smith can dominate that contest, he'd cement himself as the top contender for the Heisman Trophy. However, what happens if Indiana wins?

We'll go over the latest Heisman Trophy prediction markets available at top prediction market apps before highlighting which players could offer more upside for those making trades. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+:

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2026 Heisman Trophy winner markets (via Kalshi)

The Hoosiers had a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback last year when they won the national title and if they can beat the Buckeyes in Bloomington, Hoover will get a nice boost in this market. He's yet to throw an interception this season, something he did far too often last year at TCU. If Hoover keeps Indiana perfect while giving Ohio State a second loss, it could materially change the Heisman Trophy picture. Right now, Hoover is trading at $0.03 per share on Kalshi.

Georgia got a massive win over Alabama in Week 6, aided by some favorable officiating and Alabama's inability to recover a fumble. However, Stockton was fantastic with 249 passing yards, one touchdown and one pick. He also added a rushing score. Georgia is undefeated and is likely to be favored in each game it has left on the schedule. Stockton has opportunities to shine against other contenders like Missouri, Florida and Ole Miss. If he can lead the Bulldogs to Atlanta and then win the SEC title game, it'll be hard to leave him out of the Heisman Trophy conversation. Stockton is priced at $0.06 per share after trading at $0.03 per share prior to the Alabama game.

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