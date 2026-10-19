One of the wildest weeks in college football saw Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas all go down, unleashing chaos in the rankings. Six of the top seven teams in the rankings entering Week 7 lost, with the only non-upset coming from No. 4 Ohio State defeating No. 5 Indiana. The Buckeyes are up to No. 3, but the victory came at a big cost. Quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to miss multiple weeks, putting Ohio State's campaign in jeopardy.

One team that did not falter was Miami, though the Hurricanes needed double overtime to get past rival Florida State. The Canes, who have national championship aspirations, are up to No. 1 in the latest poll, and that means all eyes are on quarterback Darian Mensah. The Duke transfer has been excellent this season, throwing for 1,764 yards, 18 touchdowns and just one interception.

With Sayin's injury likely to impact how Jeremiah Smith performs, is Mensah worth backing in prediction markets to win college football's greatest individual honor? Here's a look at the latest Heisman Trophy prediction markets available at the best prediction market apps.

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2026 Heisman Trophy winner markets (via Kalshi)

Mensah has been an upgrade at quarterback for Miami and might be the missing piece for a team that was one drive away from winning the championship a year ago. The transfer saga might have been suspect but Mensah's talent is undeniable. He does have some great skill players in Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. but ultimately, this is about the narrative. And if Mensah's Hurricanes are an unbeaten team with a victory over Notre Dame in early November, there's a chance he becomes the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. Smith's production is surely going to take a hit with Sayin out. There's also the possibility Ohio State loses to USC or Oregon. It'll be hard to say Smith was more valuable if his numbers drop substantially.

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Chambliss and Bachmeier are two intriguing names to watch. The Ole Miss star is back in the mix after a blowout win against Missouri, seeing his price per share double from a week ago. Chambliss will have the numbers and gets another opportunity to add a marquee win in Week 8 with the Rebels playing Texas. If he can finish the season with only one loss and lead Ole Miss to the SEC title game, he'll have a good storyline as well.

Bachmeier is new to the price table, thanks in large part to BYU's upset win over Notre Dame. Assuming the Cougars can take care of business against some clearly overmatched squads in the next few weeks, Bachmeier's next chance to add a signature win will be in the Holy War against Utah. If BYU gets that game, an undefeated season coupled with a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth is on the table. That's more than enough to give Bachmeier legitimate Heisman consideration, especially since BYU star running back LJ Martin is sidelined.

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