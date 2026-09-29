The 2026 college football season enters Week 5 with plenty of storylines surrounding the sport, headlined by Florida looking like a College Football Playoff contender and Iowa getting off to a 4-0 start after a last-second touchdown to beat Michigan. The emergence of Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is also grabbing headlines, and Taylor's Bulldogs will get another major test when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 3. Taylor has become a surprise Heisman Trophy contender thanks to his 360-yard, three-touchdown performance against Missouri in a 31-24 win, and we'll take a look at where he and other Heisman Trophy contenders stand in the latest prediction market offerings for the award.

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Heisman Trophy 2026 winner markets (via Kalshi)

Smith has been a stud since he stepped on the gridiron, but Ohio State will need to run the table in order for him to have a chance at being the first non-quarterback to win this award since DeVonta Smith. The Buckeyes already have a loss to Texas, and their star wide receiver disappeared in the second half of that contest.

The Hurricanes look primed to make another deep CFP run thanks to Mensah, who has lit up opponents so far. Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. have been strong contributors and while the former is another Heisman contender, it's hard to see him topping Mensah if Miami does go far. Taylor will get another massive boost if Mississippi State can shock Alabama, while Baugh has a chance to make another statement when Florida takes on Missouri in Columbia.

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The Alabama-Mississippi State outcome will also impact Russell, who has been excellent for the Crimson Tide. He struggled against Kentucky but has seven touchdowns and zero interceptions across the last two games. Carr and Manning are likely going to be in the mix as long as their teams keep winning, but it's hard to know how much of that comes from quarterback performance. Mestemaker has a signature moment with the win over Oregon, and if Oklahoma State runs the table in the Big 12, the Week 1 loss to Tulsa will be overlooked.

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