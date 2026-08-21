The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $20 trading bonus, one of our top trading bonuses. The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their first season without former head coach Mike Tomlin in 2026. Tomlin led the Steelers to their 12th postseason berth of his 19-year tenure, winning the AFC North Division title in Week 18 before a Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans in January. Tomlin stepped down the following day, leading to the hire of former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy will reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he coached for 13 seasons with the Packers.

Rodgers, who signed with the Steelers last offseason, claimed the hiring of McCarthy convinced him to return in 2026, having also confirmed that this would be his final season. The Steelers finished the 2025 season with a 10-7 record, with free safety Jalen Ramsey, special teams player Ben Skowronek and outside linebacker T.J. Watt making the Pro Bowl and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward being selected as a second-team All-Pro. Let's see what prediction markets say about the Steelers' 2026 prospects. Claim your Polymarket bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers make the playoffs

Anyone researching prediction market payment methods in advance of deposit should know the Steelers have a 37% chance to make the playoffs, which is 20th among all 32 NFL teams, at Polymarket. Pittsburgh making the postseason is trading at $0.38 per share for 'Yes' and $0.64 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers win the AFC North

The Steelers own a 15% chance to win the AFC North for anyone wondering how to trade prediction markets, third among the four teams in the division, at Polymarket. Pittsburgh making the postseason is trading at $0.15 per share for 'Yes' and $0.86 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers to win Super Bowl

The Steelers have a 1% chance to win the Super Bowl, which is 22nd among all 32 teams, at Polymarket. Pittsburgh is trading at $0.01 for 'Yes' per share and $0.99 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

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