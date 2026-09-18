Friday night brings a ranked Big 12 matchup to Lubbock, where No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Houston at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams enter 2-0, although their early-season identities look rather different. Texas Tech's primary quarterback, Will Hammond, has completed 46 of 60 passes for 487 yards. Houston has leaned heavily on its rushing attack, piling up at least 225 yards on the ground in each of its first two games. Kalshi currently prices Texas Tech at $0.74 per share to defeat Houston, with the Cougars at $0.27 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Anyone researching Texas prediction markets should know Texas Tech enters Friday having won seven consecutive meetings with Houston and owns a nine-game home winning streak. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 18, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Texas Tech vs. Houston game preview

Anyone looking wondering is Kalshi legal in Texas should know Texas Tech's 2-0 start has featured two very different performances. Hammond threw for 298 yards in the 33-10 victory over Abilene Christian, then finished with 189 as the Red Raiders rallied past Oregon State 35-24. J'Koby Williams carried more of the offensive load in Corvallis, rushing for 116 yards. He leads Texas Tech with 187 rushing yards through two games, while Kenny Johnson owns a team-high 117 receiving yards.

Houston presents a fascinating counter because Willie Fritz's team has been devastating on the ground. The Cougars are averaging 308 rushing yards per game and have topped 225 in both contests. Makhi Hughes leads Houston with 142 rushing yards, and Conner Weigman has thrown for 425. SportsLine projects Texas Tech 31, Houston 23, giving the home team the edge despite a Houston rushing attack facing a Red Raiders defense permitting only 65 yards per game on the ground. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas Tech to defeat Houston ($0.74 per share)

Texas Tech has turned this series firmly in its direction, winning seven straight meetings against Houston. The Red Raiders also bring a nine-game home winning streak into Friday, their longest such stretch since 2007-09. Hammond's efficiency gives Joey McGuire a dependable quarterback, and Williams has already shown he can take over more of the workload when the passing production dips.

Houston has plenty of reasons to believe this trip will be different. The Cougars are 2-0 and own the nation's longest active road winning streak. Their ground game could test Texas Tech in a way its first two opponents could not. SportsLine still gives the Red Raiders a 68% probability of winning and projects an eight-point victory. Kalshi prices Texas Tech to defeat Houston at $0.74 per share, compared with $0.27 for the Cougars. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas Tech vs. Houston more than 52.5 points ($0.52 per share)

SportsLine's projected score lands almost directly on the scoring threshold. A 31-23 Texas Tech victory would create 54 combined points, only 1.5 beyond the 52.5 figure. Houston's ground production gives the Cougars a way to sustain possessions against a Texas Tech defense that has been excellent against the run so far. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, have scored 33 and 35 points in their first two games.

Offense on both sides is strong enough to make this market especially tight. Weigman gives Houston a passing complement to its rushing attack, and Amare Thomas leads the Cougars with 162 receiving yards. Texas Tech has already shown it can score without Hammond dominating the stat sheet. SportsLine gives more than 52.5 combined points a 51.1% probability. Kalshi prices the same outcome at $0.52 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.