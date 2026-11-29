The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Rivalry Week of the 2026 college football season will include a Big 12 matchup between Baylor (6-5) and No. 18 Houston (8-3). Houston leads 17-16 in the third quarter. You can live-trade the game on Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Houston is coming off a 34-31 win against West Virginia, while Baylor lost, 20-10, to Texas Tech in Week 12. Houston is trading at $0.61 per share to win on Kalshi, while Baylor to win is trading at $0.40 per share. The $0.61 price per share equates to a 61% probability for Houston to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Baylor vs. Houston picks, predictions

At halftime, Houston was trading at $0.62 per share to win outright despite holding a slim, one-point lead. Houston to win by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share, while more than 55.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share. Houston jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the strength of 95- and 88-yard touchdown drives. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

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