The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Rivalry Week of the 2026 college football season will include a Big 12 matchup between Baylor (6-5) and No. 18 Houston (8-3) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Houston is coming off a 34-31 win against West Virginia, while Baylor lost, 20-10, to Texas Tech in Week 12. Houston is trading at $0.59 per share to win on Kalshi, while Baylor to win is trading at $0.41 per share. The $0.59 price per share equates to a 59% probability for Houston to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Baylor vs. Houston picks, predictions

Pick #1: Houston wins by six or more points

Kalshi probability: 44%

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman missed last week's game against West Virginia due to a shoulder injury but is aiming to play on Saturday. Weigman has thrown for 2,552 yards, 25 touchdowns and three interceptions on 196 of 299 passing, while also recording 308 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 rushing attempts.

Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway has thrown for 2,295 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions on 196 of 355 passing, while also recording 205 yards and two touchdowns on 71 rushing attempts. Lagway threw for 236 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 48 passing last Saturday, while Texas Tech limited the Bears' rushing attack to 31 yards on 22 attempts for an average of 1.4 yards.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Houston will defeat Baylor, 33-22, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Houston is trading at $0.44 per share to win by six or more points at home, while Baylor is trading at $0.56 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 55.5 points

Kalshi probability: 47%

Houston is in the upper half of the Big 12 for scoring offense and defense. The Cougars rank fourth in the conference with 35.0 points per game and seventh in points allowed per game with 24.1.

Baylor has struggled to put up points, but has succeeded at keeping opponents out of the end zone. The Bears rank 14th among 16 Big 12 teams with 27.6 points per game and second in points allowed per game with 18.3.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts fewer than 55.5 points scored with a probability of 53.0%.

Baylor and Houston scoring a combined total of fewer than 55 points is trading at $0.47 per share, while both teams combining to score 56 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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