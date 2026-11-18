The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The No. 8 Houston Cougars (4-0) face the No. 1 Florida Gators (5-0) at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday in the Players Era 8 semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The winner advances to Thursday's championship game. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prices Florida at $0.51 per share to win, compared with $0.49 for Houston. Those prices imply win probabilities of 51% and 49%, respectively.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Houston vs. Florida picks, predictions

Florida to win ($0.51 per share)

($0.51 per share) More than 148.5 combined points ($0.40 per share)

Houston vs. Florida game preview

Florida beat Houston 65-63 in the 2025 NCAA championship game, and Wednesday brings the programs' first meeting since that night. Todd Golden's three current frontcourt starters all played in the title game. Thomas Haugh leads Florida with 16.6 points per game and is shooting 43.5% from 3-point range. Alex Condon averages 13.4 points and nine rebounds, while Rueben Chinyelu has made 69.2% of his field-goal attempts.

Kelvin Sampson's team had five players score in double figures in Tuesday's 85-73 victory over Rutgers. Dedan Thomas Jr. led the way with 21 points and has collected 24 assists against six turnovers through four games. He's averaging 18.5 points after transferring from LSU. Meanwhile, Florida guard Boogie Fland aggravated a right shoulder injury against Notre Dame after missing Friday's game against Merrimack. He is a game-time decision. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Florida to win ($0.51 Yes, $0.49 No)

Urban Klavzar, last season's SEC Sixth Man of the Year, scored a career-high 24 points off the bench against Notre Dame on Tuesday. He made all 11 of his free throws and three of his five 3-point attempts. Florida also outscored Notre Dame 26-6 on second-chance opportunities. Golden's team averages 14 offensive rebounds per game and outrebounds opponents by 16.4 per game.

Houston has some talented rebounders of its own. Delrecco Gillespie leads the team with 25 rebounds through four games. Joseph Tugler has grabbed 24 boards and blocked eight shots but fouled out in just 19 minutes against Rutgers. Houston forces 16 turnovers per game, and Florida averages 13.2 giveaways. Kalshi prices a Florida win at $0.51 Yes and $0.49 No. SportsLine's simulation gives Florida a 57% chance of advancing to Thursday's championship game. Trade on Houston vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 148.5 combined points ($0.40 Yes, $0.60 No)

Both Tuesday quarterfinals involving these teams produced at least 158 points. Florida and Notre Dame combined for 164, while Houston's game against Rutgers totaled 158. Houston has scored at least 85 points in all four games this season and is shooting 51.7% from the field. Florida averages 83 points and makes 39.8% of its 3-point attempts.

Houston has limited opponents to 25.7% shooting from beyond the arc, however. Mercy Miller has scored 15 points in consecutive games for Houston, and Florida's Denzel Aberdeen contributed a season-high 13 against Notre Dame. Both programs average 22 made free throws per game. Kalshi lists more than 148.5 points at $0.40 Yes and $0.60 No. SportsLine's projected 75-73 Florida victory totals 148 points, but 52.7% of the model's simulations produce at least 149. Trade on Houston vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi offers risk management tools that traders can use at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions, and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. For more information, see the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.