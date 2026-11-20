The Players Era 8 Championship is on Thursday in Las Vegas and new users can take advantage of the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives a $25 bonus for college basketball trading after a $10+ deposit. The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the No. 8 Houston Cougars in the title game and tipoff for this tournament title game is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket has several college basketball prediction markets listed for Kansas vs. Houston on Thursday. Kansas to win is priced at $0.40 per contract, with Houston priced at $0.61 to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 150.5 points trading at $0.53 per contract, and fewer than 150.5 points trading at $0.48. Houston to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.56 per contract. Trade on Houston vs. Kansas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Kansas vs. Houston prices (via Polymarket)

Kansas vs. Houston winner Kansas $0.40, Houston $0.61 Kansas vs. Houston points 150.5 total points scored (More: $0.53, Less: $0.48) Kansas vs. Houston margin Houston to win by more than 2.5 points (YES: $0.56, NO: $0.45)

Houston vs. Kansas preview

The Kansas Jayhawks and Houston Cougars entered the season as two of the Big 12 title favorites and they'll go head-to-head in a rare non-conference battle between conference foes in the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament. Kansas beat UNLV and West Virginia on the road to the tourney title matchup and Houston beat Rutgers before knocking off No. 1 Florida last night to earn its spot.

Both teams are 5-0 on the season and Kansas earned a win over Kentucky before coming to Las Vegas for this tournament while Houston's biggest win prior to this was California. Kelvin Sampson's squad has managed five consecutive seasons with 30 wins or more and Bill Self hasn't reached 25 wins in a season since winning the national championship in 2022. Trade on Houston vs. Kansas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Kansas vs. Houston picks, prediction

Houston to win ($0.61 per share)



Thursday will be the 14th time that these two programs have met on the hardwood and the two teams became Big 12 rivals in the 2023-24 season. Since then, the Cougars have won four of six and that includes a 69-47 win in Kansas City in the semifinals of last year's Big 12 Tournament. Joseph Tuggler and Mercy Miller were both contributors for the Cougars in that win last season, but Houston loaded up in the transfer portal while Kansas overhauled its roster through a mix of portal additions and the Class of 2026. The model predicts that experience wins out, with Houston winning in 57% of simulations. Trade on Kansas vs. Houston with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

18+. Polymarket offers multiple ways to help keep its users safe. There are risk management tools like trading breaks, a voluntary opt-out feature and funding limits available for Polymarket users.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.