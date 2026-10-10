The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) are set to host the No. 22 Houston Cougars (4-1) for a Big 12 matchup on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and it's only the third meeting in history between these two programs. Kansas State won 41-0 at home in 2023, but has since turned over the coaching staff with Collin Klein in his first season. Meanwhile, Willie Fritz was in his first year at Houston when the Cougars beat the Wildcats, 24-19, in 2024 and the program continues to build momentum with 14 wins in its last 18 games. Polymarket prices Kansas State at $0.56 per share to win at home and Houston is priced at $0.45 per share for a road victory. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Kansas State vs. Houston, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Houston vs. Kansas State for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kansas State vs. Houston preview

After a legendary career at Kansas State from 2008-2012, Collin Klein has returned to his alma mater as the head coach and is off to a 3-1 start in his first season at the helm. The Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season last week on the road against Cincinnati (31-26) to drop to 0-1 in Big 12 play. Avery Johnson has thrown for 910 yards and seven touchdowns this season for K-State, while adding 291 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, Houston suffered its only loss in a hard-fought 28-26 game on the road against Texas Tech earlier in the season. The Cougars remain in the top 25 coming off a 27-17 win at home against UCF last week. Fritz's offense is averaging 483.2 yards per game this season and quarterback Connor Weigman has accounted for 17 total touchdowns (11 passing and six rushing).

Kansas State to win by more than 2.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Kansas State vs. Houston picks, predictions

Wildcats to win outright ($0.56 per share)

Fewer than 56.5 points scored: ($0.53 per share)

Wildcats to win outright ($0.56 per share)

Johnson is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country, having thrown for 6,486 yards and 55 touchdowns while adding 1,669 and 25 more scores as a runner over 37 career games. He spreads the ball around and is capable of leading a dynamic rushing attack under Klein. Houston is giving up 261.2 passing yards per game this season and there are going to be opportunities for Kansas State to move the ball through the air.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Kansas State wins in 61% of simulations, which exceeds the 56% win probability assigned on Polymarket. Houston to win is listed at 45%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 56.5 points scored: ($0.53 per share)

The Wildcats are only giving up 246 yards per game and the Cougars have been incredibly stingy against the run, allowing only 65.4 yards per game on the ground. With both teams have already suffered a conference loss, this feels like a potential Big 12 title game eliminator and they're likely to feel each other out to an extent. Containing Johnson and Weigman will be a top will be a top priority for both units.

The model predicts that 50 points are scored on average and that fewer than 56.5 points are scored in 60% of simulations. Polymarket lists more than 56.5 points at 52% and fewer than 56.5 points at 53%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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