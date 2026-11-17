The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) face the No. 8 Houston Cougars (3-0) at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday in the Players Era 8 Championship at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Houston to win by 17.5 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes Houston at $0.94 per share to win, compared with $0.07 for Rutgers. Those prices imply win probabilities of 94% and 7%, respectively.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Rutgers vs. Houston picks, predictions

Houston to win by 18 or more points ($0.51 per share)

($0.51 per share) More than 142.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Rutgers vs. Houston preview

Brandin Knight has guided Rutgers to three home victories as acting head coach while Steve Pikiell undergoes cancer treatment. Rutgers beat New Haven 81-54 and NJIT 101-64 before Friday's 72-51 victory over Bryant. The 101-point outing marked Rutgers' highest scoring output in regulation since 2013. Senior guard Tariq Francis led Rutgers in scoring last season at 17.0 points per game, and sophomore Lino Mark is averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds this year.

Kelvin Sampson's team went 30-7 last season and reached the Sweet 16. Houston has played in eight consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Senior guard Dedan Thomas Jr. transferred from LSU, where he averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 assists last season. He's handed out 20 assists against three turnovers in three games for Houston. The programs last met in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, a 63-60 Houston victory. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Houston to win by 18 or more points ($0.51 per share)

Houston's smallest margin of victory this season is 18 points against California. It beat La Salle by 39 and Jacksonville State by 46. Houston is forcing 16.3 turnovers per game and has generated 22.3 points per game off turnovers. Rutgers averages just 8.3 giveaways per game, however, a figure that'll be put to the test against Sampson's defense.

Christian Gurdak, a Virginia Tech transfer, posted 20 points and 14 rebounds against Bryant, six of them on offense. He'll encounter Joseph Tugler, who's blocked six shots in three games. Delrecco Gillespie, a Kent State transfer, leads Houston with 19 rebounds. Rutgers is outrebounding opponents by 13 per game, but Houston has a plus-13.3 margin of its own. Rutgers has yet to play a power-conference opponent. Kalshi lists Houston to win by 18 or more points at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No. Trade on Houston vs. Rutgers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 142.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Houston scores 90.7 points per game and shoots 53.1% from the field, while Rutgers produces 84.7 points and shoots 48.3%. Both defenses allow 56.3 points per game. Rutgers has limited opponents to 24.1% from 3-point range, and Houston hasn't been particularly reliant on outside shooting, averaging six made 3-pointers. Its 64 made free throws through three games account for nearly a quarter of its points.

Jamichael Davis made four of five 3-pointers against Bryant and is averaging 13.0 points off the bench. Houston's Mercy Miller scored 15 points against Jacksonville State, and Houston got 43 points from its bench in that game. SportsLine calls for an 82-63 Houston victory, with 57.3% of simulations producing at least 143 combined points. Kalshi prices more than 142.5 points at $0.50 Yes and $0.51 No. Trade on Houston vs. Rutgers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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