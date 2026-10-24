No. 10 Utah hosts No. 14 Houston on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes are 6-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 play, while the Cougars enter at 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Polymarket shows Utah with a 68% chance to win, compared with 32% for Houston. New users can claim a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Saturday's matchup features two ranked Big 12 teams, with Utah carrying a 12-game winning streak into the weekend. Polymarket prices the Utes to win by seven points or more at $0.52 per share, while fewer than 56.5 combined points is available at $0.49. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Houston vs. Utah game preview

Saturday gives Utah a chance to extend its unbeaten start against an opponent it has never beaten. Houston owns all five previous meetings, most recently a 17-14 victory in 2024, though this is the Cougars' first trip to Salt Lake City since 1977. Morgan Scalley's Utes have won every game in his first full season, coming home after a 27-24 escape at Colorado. Devon Dampier passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns in that game, and Creed Whittemore banked 88 receiving yards. The offense overcame a second-half deficit to preserve the result.

Houston survived a difficult finish last Saturday. Oklahoma State scored 29 points after halftime, but the Cougars held on 35-32 behind Conner Weigman's 343 passing yards and five touchdowns. Amare Thomas caught seven passes for 126 yards, and Trent Walker added 104 yards and a score. Houston is 6-1 under Willie Fritz, with its only defeat coming against Texas Tech. SportsLine forecasts a 32-21 Utah victory. Polymarket prices the Utes at $0.68 per share to win and Houston at $0.32. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Houston vs. Utah picks, predictions

Utah: To win by seven points or more ($0.52 per share)

To win by seven points or more ($0.52 per share) Combined points: Fewer than 56.5 ($0.49 per share)

Utah to win by seven points or more ($0.52 per share)

Utah averages 40.2 points and 486.5 yards per game. Wayshawn Parker has rushed for 597 yards and seven touchdowns, providing a ground option alongside Dampier. Houston counters with a rushing defense allowing 82.6 yards per contest, one of the better marks in the country. The Cougars have been more vulnerable against the pass, giving up 265 yards per game. Utah averages 266.3 passing yards, so its approach on early downs could decide whether the margin grows beyond one possession.

Houston will test the Utes at the other end. Utah allows 88.7 rushing yards per game, a difficult assignment for an offense averaging 220.3 on the ground. Weigman has thrown 20 touchdowns against two interceptions this season, and Houston's line earned a place on the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. Dampier's passing efficiency has also been strong, with a 68.6% completion rate this year. SportsLine forecasts an 11-point Utah win. Polymarket prices the Utes to win by more than 6.5 at $0.52 per Yes share and $0.50 for No. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 56.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Utah has held four of its six opponents below 20 points. The Utes shut out Utah State 33-0, held Arkansas to 10 and limited Iowa State to 17. Kansas scored 24 in a 41-24 Utah victory, showing the defense can still get pulled into a higher-scoring game. Overall, Utah's opponents have managed 89 points, an average of 14.8. That's 12th nationally in scoring defense entering the weekend. The last two conference games both finished above 50 combined points, though only one cleared Saturday's 56.5 figure.

Houston has delivered a wide range of totals. The Cougars' 27-17 win over UCF produced 44 points, while their 35-16 result at Kansas State totaled 51. They also played a 42-28 game at Georgia Southern, which finished well above Saturday's target. Houston scores 39.3 points per game and allows 21.0, leaving a real possibility of a higher total even with Utah's defensive record. SportsLine's projected combined total is 53 points. Polymarket prices fewer than 56.5 at $0.49 per share, compared with $0.52 for more than 56.5. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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