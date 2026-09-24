The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. New Kalshi users will receive a $55 trading bonus after an initial $25 on market trades, for a total of $80.

The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) will host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in the Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Falcons are searching for their first win of the 2026 season, while the Packers are looking to get above .500 after an overtime win against the Jets in Week 2.

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Falcons vs. Packers

Packers win ($0.69)

Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons): Under 31 pass attempts ($0.47)



MarShawn Lloyd (Packers): 30+ rushing yards ($0.42)

Bijan Robinson (Falcons): Under 5 receptions ($0.48)

Prop pick #1: Packers win

Kalshi probability: 69%

The Falcons have struggled offensively with backup Cooper Rush starting their first two games, prior to Michael Penix Jr. finally being cleared to return from his ACL tear.

Atlanta is averaging a league-worst 8.0 points per game and ranks 29th in total offense with 262.0 yards per game.

The Packers are averaging 21.0 points per game and 309.0 yards per game through their first two games.

Green Bay currently has a -7 scoring margin after losing 39-22 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and edging the Jets, 20-17, on Sunday.

SportsLine projects the Packers to beat the Falcons, 29-19, on Thursday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Green Bay is trading at $0.70 per share to win on Thursday, while Atlanta is trading at $0.31 per share to lose, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons)- No 31 pass attempts

Kalshi probability: 47%

Penix will make his 2026 season debut just 10 month after his season-ending injury.

The former Washington standout went 3-6 in nine starts, throwing for 1,982 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on 166 of 276 passing prior to his season-ending injury in November.

Penix had 26 attempts, 32 attempts, 38 attempts, 37 attempts and 28 attempts in his last five games prior to his Week 14 injury last season.

SportsLine is projecting Penix to have 25.9 passing attempts on average against Green Bay.

Penix is trading up to $0.47 per share to throw fewer than 31 attempts against the Packers and $0.55 per share to throw 31 or more attempts, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

MarShawn Lloyd (Packers)- 30+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 42%

MarShawn Lloyd has struggled to carry the load in the absence of starter Josh Jacobs, who remains on the commissioner's exempt list amid his ongoing misdemeanor trial.

Lloyd has recorded 72 yards on 25 rushing attempts, while splitting carries with Chris Brooks, who enters with 40 yards on 11 attempts.

The Falcons' rushing defense is actually one of the team's few bright spots, averaging an NFL-best 63.0 yards allowed per game. Still, SportsLine is projecting Lloyd to record 31.6 yards on average against Atlanta.

Lloyd is trading at up to $0.42 per share to record 30 or more rushing yards on Thursday and $0.59 per share to record less than 30 yards at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bijan Robinson (Falcons)- No 5+ receptions

Kalshi probability: 53%

Bijan Robinson continues to be the Falcons' most productive player, leading in both rushing and receiving yards through his first two games. Robinson has been targeted 14 times in two games and has caught 11 passes for 99 yards for one touchdown.

Jets running back Breece Hall recorded five receptions for 64 yards on five targets against the Packers defense on Sunday.

SportsLine is, however, projecting Robinson to record 3.8 receptions on average Thursday night.

Robinson is trading at $0.48 per share to record fewer than five receptions and $0.53 per share to record five or more receptions against the Packers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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